NEW: Former Brown Coach Robinson Hired by New York Knicks
Monday, August 07, 2017
With the Knicks, Robinson will fill roles including player development as well as serve as general manager for the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester.
Robinson previously served as the vice president of player and organization development for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Craig Robinson at Brown
Robinson coached at Brown University from 2006-2008 and finished with a record of 30-28 overall. In 2008, Robinson got the Bears to the College Basketball Invitational Tournament where they lost in the first round to Ohio.
Following his stop at Brown, Robinson went to Oregon State University where he racked up 93 wins from 2008-2014, the 4th winningest coach in program history. Robinson was fired by Oregon State in 2014.
Robinson began his coaching career in 1999 at Northwestern University following a playing career at Princeton.
He is the older brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama.
New Knicks front office member Craig Robinson played college basketball at Princeton with team president Steve Mills.— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 7, 2017
Related Slideshow: Which RI College Basketball Coach Was The Best Player?
11.
Chris Burns
College: Bryant
Graduated: 2007
- Helped Bryant get to the 2005 NCAA Division II National Championship game
- Named Player of the Game in championship game
- Helped Bryant reach 4 straight NCAA Division II Tournaments
- Named Northeast-10 2003-04 Freshman of the Year
- All-Northeast-10 First Team in 06-07
PHOTO: Delaware online
8.
Frankie Dobbs
College: Bryant
Graduated: 2012
- Bryant captain in 2012-13
- Led Bryant to first ever Division I postseason berth
- Netted 1,232 career points (1,172 of them at Bryant) and 500 career assists.
- Averaged 13 points per game, shot 39% from the field and 35% from three-point land in 4 seasons.
- Dobbs still ranks in 2nd all-time at Bryant in assists and assists per game.
- He still ranks 4th all-time at Bryant in free throws made, 5th in free throw percentage and 6th in three-pointers.
7.
Tim O'Shea
College: Boston College
Graduated: 1984
"Tim was a very good player an a parade all-american coming out of high school," sai O'Shea's former teammate Jay Murphy.
- Helped the Eagles to two Big East regular season titles and 4 post season tournament berths
- Helped BC to two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8 appearance.
- Shot 47% from the field and 53% from the free-throw line at BC
6..
Mike Martin
College: Brown
Graduated: 2004
- Part of winningest class in Brown history with a 4-year record of 63-45, including 39-17 in the Ivy League.
- Ranked 3rd all-time with 143 three-pointers, 9th with 113 steals and 10th with 232 assists when he graduated.
- Was part of the 2003-04 team that beat Princeton in Princeton for the first time ever.
- Helped Brown to 4 straight winning seasons.
- Averaged 11 points per game as a senior.
4.
Antonio Reynolds Dean
College: URI
Graduated: 1999
- One of 3 players in program history to recored at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds
- Helped lead URI to the 1998 NCAA Elite 8
- Led URI to A-10 Tournament title in 1999. The only title in school history.
- Ranks 3rd all-time in blocked shots with 235 and career games played with 131.
- A-10 Rookie of the Year in 1995-96
- A-10 all-defensive team in 1996-97
3.
John Linehan
College: Providence College
Graduated: 2002
“I remember not only competing against John in college, but also playing on some summer league teams with him during that time. He was one of my all-time favorite teammates," said Brown head coach Mike Martin.
- NCAA all-time career record holder for steals with 385 which he did on February 26, 2002 against Miami at the Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the year, 2001 & 2002
- Bob Cousy Award Winner in 2002
- NCAA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in 2002
2.
T.J. Sorrentine
College: Vermont
Graduated: 2005
- Led Vermont to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2004 and 2005.
- Hit the game winning three-pointer to beat Syracuse in the first round in 2005
- America East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year
- 3-time first team all-conference player.
- Member of the University of Vermont basketball Hall of Fame
PHOTO: Brown
