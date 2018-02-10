New England Sports Media in Chaos - Lying, Cheating and Racist Remarks
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Close to home Projo Loses Red Sox Writer Britton, Will Be Replaced By Worcester Reporter Want to talk consolidation.
The Projo’s coverage of the Red Sox will now be handled by a Worcester Telegram reporter.
“I’m sorry to report that Tim Britton, who has covered the Boston Red Sox for us since 2011, is leaving to cover the New York Mets for The Athletic, a national website. We will miss Tim’s excellent work, and we wish him well. But we will continue to cover the Red Sox vigorously. At home, that means writers including some from GateHouse New England — such as Bill Ballou, who covers the Sox for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette — and Bill Koch and Kevin McNamara of our own staff. We are working on our plan for Sox road coverage; stay tuned,” announced Alan Rosenberg.
Boston Herald’s Borges Makes Up Brady Story
Star sports columnist for the now-bankrupt Boston Herald, was tricked by a texter to write a completely fabricated story. Borges was fired a few years earlier by the Boston Globe for plagiarizing another story.
On Friday, the Herald suspended Borges and posted the following statement:
A column by Ron Borges in today’s Herald regarding Patriot Tom Brady’s salary discussions was based on information which proved to be false. The Herald apologizes to Brady, his agent Don Yee and the Patriots, and to our readers for this erroneous report. Borges’ column has been suspended pending further review.
WEEI suspended host Christian Fauria on Friday for five days for mocking Don Yee, the agent for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Fauria used “racially stereotyped Asian accent during his mid-day broadcast on Friday.
The statement reads: Statement from WEEI management: Earlier today during his show, Christian Fauria impersonated athlete agent, Don Yee in an insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor. We regret Christian’s commentary and we apologize to Mr. Yee and those offended by the segment. We do not support or condone Christian’s comments, and we have suspended him for five days effective immediately.
Fauria apologized for his actions via Twitter: "Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it. I have also reached out to Don directly to personally apologize. I have been disciplined by WEEI management and I fully support their decision."
This comes just two weeks after, sports talk station WEEI’s host Alex Reimer referred to Tom Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little pissant.” Reimer was referring to Brady's daughter's appearance in the new video series Tom v Time. SEE VIDEO BELOW
Reimer was later suspended for the comment.
The Boston Globe reports that on Monday morning, Brady cut his weekly radio interview on WEEI short on Monday, citing the comment made by WEEI’s Reimer.
“It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that,” Brady said on air.
Previously, WEEI hosts have been suspended for other racist remarks.
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe — a star reporter claims that, “WEEI has been out for blood lately. Pretty sure they tried to plant a fake story with me last week at the Super Bowl.”
WEEI has been out for blood lately. Pretty sure they tried to plant a fake story with me last week at the Super Bowl— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 9, 2018
