NEW: Dowtin’s 18 Points Leads URI Past VCU 76-67 in A-10 Quarterfinal

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin poured in 18 points to lead the URI Rams past the VCU Rams 76-67 in the quarterfinal round of the A-10 Tournament on Friday afternoon in Washington D.C.

URI won the game despite shooting just 57.9% (11-of-19) from the free throw line. However, the Rams did make their final eight free throws of the game to seal the victory.

Dowtin’s points came on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three.

Rhode Island advances to the semifinals against either George Mason or Saint Joseph’s.

Late Rally Leads URI to Win

URI trailed VCU 59-58 with 6:38 to play in the game before Rhode Island took over control.

From that point, URI went on an 8-0 run capped off by a three from Stanford Robinson to put the Rams up 66-59 with 2:34 to play.

VCU would cut the Rams lead to six, 70-64, following a three from De’Riante Jenkins with 44 seconds left.

That is as close as VCU would get.

The Rams would extend their lead to ten on four free throws from Fatts Russell and Stanford Robinson to go up 74-64 with 28 seconds to play.

Jackson would hit another three, before E.C. Matthews would add two free throws in the final 20 seconds to give Rhode Island their winning margin.

Jared Terrell had 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

A-10 Semifinals

The Rams will face the winner for the George Mason vs St. Joseph's game in the A-10 semifinals on Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

