NEW: Dowtin’s 18 Points Leads URI Past VCU 76-67 in A-10 Quarterfinal
Friday, March 09, 2018
URI won the game despite shooting just 57.9% (11-of-19) from the free throw line. However, the Rams did make their final eight free throws of the game to seal the victory.
Dowtin’s points came on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three.
Rhode Island advances to the semifinals against either George Mason or Saint Joseph’s.
Late Rally Leads URI to Win
URI trailed VCU 59-58 with 6:38 to play in the game before Rhode Island took over control.
From that point, URI went on an 8-0 run capped off by a three from Stanford Robinson to put the Rams up 66-59 with 2:34 to play.
VCU would cut the Rams lead to six, 70-64, following a three from De’Riante Jenkins with 44 seconds left.
That is as close as VCU would get.
The Rams would extend their lead to ten on four free throws from Fatts Russell and Stanford Robinson to go up 74-64 with 28 seconds to play.
Jackson would hit another three, before E.C. Matthews would add two free throws in the final 20 seconds to give Rhode Island their winning margin.
Jared Terrell had 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field.
A-10 Semifinals
The Rams will face the winner for the George Mason vs St. Joseph's game in the A-10 semifinals on Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m.
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
