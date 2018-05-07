NEW: Celtics Fall to 76ers 103-92 in Game 4

With a chance to end the series, the Boston Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 103-92 in game four of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Boston still leads the series 3-1 with game five set for Wednesday in Boston.

The Celtics are now 5-9 all-time in game fours when leading the series 3-0.

76ers Pull Away in 3rd

The Celtics trailed by four, 66-62, with 3:35 left to play in the third quarter following a layup from Terry Rozier before Philadelphia would pull away.

Philadelphia would go on a 10-0 run to take a 76-62 lead on a three by T.J. McConnell with 2:05 left in the quarter.

The 76ers would take an 11 point lead, 76-65, into the fourth quarter.

The Celtics would get as close as ten points on numerous occasions in the fourth quarter, before getting as close as nine points in the final seconds.

`They were unable to get any closer.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum, who poured in 20 points, while Marcus Smart added 14.

Early Foul Trouble for Celtics

The Celtics got into early foul trouble in the first half with Tatum, Marcus Morris, and Jaylen Brown all picking up three first-half fouls.

Overall, the Celtics were called for 28 fouls, while the 76ers were called for 23 fouls in the game.

Boston shot 24 free throws, making 19 of them, while the 76ers shot 26 free throws, making 20 of them.

Game 5 Upcoming

Game five of the series is set for Wednesday, May 9 at TD Garden in Boston.

Game time is yet to be determined.

