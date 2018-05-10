NEW: Celtics Edge 76ers 114-112 in Game 5, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-112 in game five to win the series.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who poured in 25 and 24 points respectively.

Celtics Win it in Final Seconds

With the game tied at 109 with under a minute to go, Marcus Smart found Jayson Tatum under the basket for a layup to give the Celtics a 111-109 lead with 19 seconds to play.

On the 76ers next possession, Joel Embid got the ball in the post, but missed a shot from directly under the basket while guarded by Aaron Baynes. The sequence would result in Embid turning the ball over, giving the Celtics possession.

On Boston’s possession, Terry Rozier would be fouled immediately and knock down both of his free throws.

On the 76ers ensuing possession, JJ Redick would knock down a long three to cut Boston’s lead to one, 113-112, with three seconds to play.

On Boston’s final possession, Smart would knock down one of two free throws to make it a two-point game, 114-112.

The 76ers would not get a final shot off, giving the Celtics the win.

Eastern Conference Finals

Game one of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Sunday, May 13 at TD Garden.

Game time is set for 3:30 p.m.

