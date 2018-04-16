Celtics Win Game 1 Over Bucks, 113-107 in Overtime

The Boston Celtics edged the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 in an overtime thriller in game one of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston.

It is the Celtics first game one victory since 2011, when they beat the New York Knicks.

Boston leads the series 1-0.

Celtics Edge Bucks in OT

In the overtime period, the Celtics would take a 106-105 lead on a free throw from Al Horford with 2:10 to play.

Jayson Tatum would extend the Celtics lead to three, 108-105, on a layup with 53 seconds left to play.

The Celtics would convert free throws in the final seconds to hold on for the win 113-107.

Tatum scored 19 points in his first career playoff game, while Horford led the Celtics with 24 points

End of Regulation Heroics

With the game tied at 96, Boston’s Terry Rozier knocked down a three with one second left to put the Celtics up 99-96 with one second to play.

However, the Bucks would have heroics of their own.

With .5 seconds left, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton converted a game-tying three from nearly half court to tie the game at 99, sending the game to overtime.

Bucks Storm Back

After leading by as much as nine points with 4:44 left to play in the game, the Celtics saw their lead cut to two, 86-84, with 2:39 to play in the game following a layup by Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Boston’s ensuing possession, Rozier knocked down a three from 29-feet out to extend Boston’s lead to 89-84.

After the Bucks again cut it to two, 89-87, it was Marcus Morris who knocked down a jump shot with the shot clock winding down to push the Celtics lead back to 91-87 with 1:47 to play.

Antetokounmpo would knock down two free throws to cut the Celtics lead to 91-89, before Horford would extend the lead to 92-89 with 56 seconds left.

With 25 seconds left, the Bucks would close to within one, 94-93, before Horford would extend the Celtics lead to three on the free throw line.

However, Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon would tie the game at 96 with a three with 11 seconds to play setting up end of regulation heroics.

Game Two Upcoming

Game two is set for Tuesday, April 17 at the TD Garden.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

