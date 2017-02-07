NEW: Bruins Fire Head Coach Julien
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over as the interim head coach.
Boston returns to action on Thursday at the TD Garden when they host the San Jose Sharks.
Bruins Under Julien
Julien finishes his career in Boston as the longest-tenured active head coach in the NHL. His 419 wins in nine seasons is the most wins in Bruins history.
Julien led Boston to their first Stanley Cup in almost 40 years in 2011, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in game 7. Boston got back to the finals two years later but lost to the Blackhawks in six games.
However, Boston has missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and currently sit one point outside of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-23-6.
The Bruins have yet to have their bye week and have played more games then any other team in the NHL.
With the #Bruins firing Claude Julien. #Blackhawks Joel Quenneville is now the longest tenured active head coach in the NHL.— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 7, 2017
Firing a coach on the morning of a Patriots Super Bowl parade is so very Bruins.— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 7, 2017
Related Slideshow: 10 Reasons Why We Need the Bruins and Celtics to Make the Playoffs
Here are ten reasons why we need the Bruins and Celtics to make the playoffs.
#10
Because We Already Miss Darrelle Revis.
What better way to get over the loss of Revis than to have two of our major sports teams make the playoffs?
Keeping your mind off Revis is the best thing for you right now...it's the best thing for us.
But if you see Darrelle, tell him we said "hi."
#9
It's Been 15 Years, Folks.
Although the Red Sox look great on paper, and the Patriots are a constant shoe-in with Tom Brady at the helm, we no longer want to live like how we did in 2000. Let's stop living in the past.
The year 2000 was the last time all four major teams in Massachusetts didn't make the playoffs. And we aren't willing to take that chance ever again.
#7
Wake Me Up When September Starts.
If the Bruins and Celtics don't make the playoffs, then we have a long wait from now until the Patriots season begins, and when the Red Sox season really matters.
The Red Sox' offense should be prolific enough to keep us entertained this summer, but the entire season? Doubtful.
#6
Snowmageddon Will Still Exist in April.
Look outside. What you see there will still be there weeks from now.
Thankfully, the NBA and NHL playoffs are an eternity long. By the time they're over, the snow SHOULD be gone.
The question has to be though: Who will be out first? The Celtics, the Bruins, or the snow?
#5
Let's Support the Sports Bar Economy
Let's face it. Sports bars have it easy. Unless it's February or early March.
Thankfully, NCAA March Madness is around the corner, followed by Red Sox Opening Day, and the Masters.
But it would be considerate of the Celtics and Bruins to keep playing as long as they can. Bartenders have bills too.
#4
Boston's #8 Seeds Defeating #1 Seeds.
Picture it. Life couldn't get much better than that. It happens quite frequently in the NHL, but it's an anomaly in the NBA.
If the Celtics and Bruins make the playoffs as #8 seeds, AND defeat the #1 seeds in their division...AND both won it in TD Garden....
Is it hot in here or is it just us?
#2
Claude Julien Would Prove Everyone Wrong
Julien and the Bruins front office have caught a lot of flack for how they're handling this squad.
A long run in the playoffs could instantly redeem Julien and take him off the coach's hot seat.
He's taken the B's to two Stanley Cup Championships. It's possible he can do it again.
