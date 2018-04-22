Bruins Rally Falls Short, Lose 4-3 to Maple Leafs in Game 5

The Boston Bruins fell 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in game five of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins lead the series 3-2 with game six set to take place in Toronto on Monday.

Boston’s 3rd Period Rally Falls Short

Trail 4-2 in the third period, Boston’s Noel Acciari scored just five minutes into the period to cut the Bruins deficit to one, 4-3.

In the game, Boston fired 45 shots on net, including 20 in the third period, but were unable to tie the game.

Slow Start

The Bruins got off to a slow start in the first period and the Maple Leafs took advantage.

Toronto’s Connor Brown put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 on a goal just 6:36 into the game.

Just four minutes later, the Maple Leafs would score again, this time in the form of Andreas Johnsson to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead.

They would take that lead into the second period.

In the second, the Bruins would begin to rally when David Backes scored his second goal of the playoffs to cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1.

The Maple Leafs would then score two goals in less than two minutes when Tyler Bozak found the net and then James van Riemsdyk put the Maple Leafs up 4-1.

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask would be pulled from the net after giving up four goals on just 13 shots.

After the Bruins failed to take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, Sean Kuraly scored in the final minutes to cut the Bruins deficit to 4-2 heading into the third.

Game 6 Upcoming

Game six is set for Monday, April 23 in Toronto.

Game time is yet to be determined.

