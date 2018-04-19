NEW: Bruins Beat Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in game four of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night in Toronto.

The win gives Boston a commanding 3-1 series lead heading into game five on Saturday night.

The Bruins played the game without center Patrice Bergeron, who was out with an upper-body injury.

According to the team, Bergeron will be day-to-day going forward.

Bruins Take Control in 2nd Period

With the game tied at one with the second period winding down, Boston’s Brad Marchand and took a no-look pass from David Pastrnak and buried it into an open net to put the Bruins up 2-1 in the game.

The goal was Marchand's second of the playoffs.

The Bruins would take that lead into the third period.

Jake DeBrusk added a goal four minutes into the third period to put Boston up 3-1 and seal the win.

Tuukka Rask made 31 Saves in the game.

Bruins Get on Board Early

The Bruins got on the board very early in the game when defenseman Torey Krug found the back of the net just 28 seconds into the first period.

However, Toronto would tie the game at one on a goal by Tomas Plekanec.

Game 5

The Bruins can end the series on Saturday night, April 21 in game 5 at TD Garden.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

