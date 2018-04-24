Bruins Fall to Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 6, Game 7 Upcoming

The Boston Bruins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in game six of their first-round playoff series on Monday night in Toronto.

The series is now tied at three games apiece, setting up a game seven back in Boston.

The Bruins had a 3-1 lead in the series, but have dropped the last two.

With the game tied at one in the second period, Boston’s Brad Marchand whiffed on a clearing attempt allowing Toronto’s Mitchell Marner to take over the puck at the top of the face-off circle.

Marner fired a spinning backhander just past Tuukka Rask’s glove and into the back of the net to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead.

In the third, the Bruins got a power play with five minutes left in the period but were unable to score despite several shots.

Shortly after the man advantage ended, Toronto’s Tomas Plekanec would score an empty-netter to seal the win.

After a scoreless first period, Boston’s Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net just 1:02 into the second period to put the Bruins up 1-0.

However, their lead would be short-lived.

Just 35 seconds later, Toronto’s William Nylander picked up a rebound off a shot from Nazem Kadri and put in an empty net to tie the game at one.

Game seven will take place on Wednesday, April 25 at TD Garden in Boston.

Game time is yet to be determined.

