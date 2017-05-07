video: NEW: Brown Suffers Heartbreaking 10-9 Loss to Yale in Ivy League Championship
Sunday, May 07, 2017
Game of inches. Dylan Molloy's last second shot hits pipe. Yale has punched their ticket as Ivy League champs. pic.twitter.com/Lj5BX9lKeK— Dan Aburn (@danaburn2423) May 7, 2017
Trailing 10-9 with just over a minute to play, Brown’s Dylan Molloy hit two crossbars in the final minute including one in the final seconds, as Yale would hold on to win the Ivy League Championship 10-9 over the Bears. Overall, the Bears had six shots in the final minute to tie the game, but were unable to find the back of the net.
The loss ends the NCAA Tournament hopes for the Bears, who were looking for their third straight appearance.
Brown made it to the NCAA Final Four last season.
The Brown senior class, including reigning Tewaaraton winner Dylan Molloy, leaves as the second winningest class in program history.
In the game, Molloy became Brown's all-time leading scorer with a career 318 points.
Yale Dominates in 2nd Half
Trailing 8-5 at the half, the Yale Bulldogs outscored Brown 5-1 in the second half to take control of the game.
With the game tied at 9, Yale’s Matt Gaudet beat Brown goaltender Phil Goss to give Yale the 10-9 lead with 3:39 left to play.
The Bulldogs would dodge multiple Brown scoring chances the rest of the way to win the Ivy League Championship for the second straight year.
The Bears offense went 1 of 17 shooting in the second half after scoring eight goals in the first half.
Brown Rallies in 1st Half
On their home field, the Yale Bulldogs got off to a fast start.
A goal by Ben Reeves put the Bulldogs up 4-1 with 5:17 left to play in the first quarter.
After a goal by Brown’s Jackson Newsome, Reeves would score again to give Yale a 5-2 lead with 1:38 to play.
From that point, Brown took control of the game.
The Bears defense held Yale without a goal for over 24 minutes in the game, while Brown tallied six straight goals to close the half.
Trailing 5-2, Molloy, Newsome and Matt Graham would score to tie the game at 5 with 9:15 to play in the first half.
Less than a minute later, Molloy would score his second goal of the game to give the Bears their second lead of the game, 6-5, with 8:19 to play half.
The Bears would add two more goals and take an 8-5 lead into the half.
