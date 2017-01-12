NEW: Brown Football to Play Dartmouth at Fenway Park
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Bears will host Ivy League rival Dartmouth at Fenway on November 10, 2017.
"Fenway Park is a special place, even if you are not from New England. I know our players will light up when they walk on to the hallowed turf at Fenway and look up at the Green Monster. I expect a huge turnout from our alumni base and Brown community, who will embrace supporting our team in one of the nation's greatest treasures,” said Brown head coach Phil Estes.
Brown vs Dartmouth
The Bears and Big Green will met for the 95th time dating back to 1894. This will be the third game in the all-time series that will be played at Fenway Park, the first two coming in 1922 and 1923.
"Fenway Park is an iconic New England landmark and we are excited about the unique opportunity to play a football game there. It will be an unforgettable experience for our team members, alumni, and fans," said Jack Hayes, Brown Director of Athletics.
Brown beat Dartmouth 24-21 at Brown Stadium this past season, finishing the year with a 4-6 record overall.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
