The Brown Bears football team will play a game at Fenway Park.

The Bears will host Ivy League rival Dartmouth at Fenway on November 10, 2017.

"Fenway Park is a special place, even if you are not from New England. I know our players will light up when they walk on to the hallowed turf at Fenway and look up at the Green Monster. I expect a huge turnout from our alumni base and Brown community, who will embrace supporting our team in one of the nation's greatest treasures,” said Brown head coach Phil Estes.

Brown vs Dartmouth

The Bears and Big Green will met for the 95th time dating back to 1894. This will be the third game in the all-time series that will be played at Fenway Park, the first two coming in 1922 and 1923.

"Fenway Park is an iconic New England landmark and we are excited about the unique opportunity to play a football game there. It will be an unforgettable experience for our team members, alumni, and fans," said Jack Hayes, Brown Director of Athletics.

Brown beat Dartmouth 24-21 at Brown Stadium this past season, finishing the year with a 4-6 record overall.

