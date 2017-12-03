NEW: Belichick Apologizes to Bills Coach McDermott for Gronkowski Cheap Shot

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick apologized to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott for Rob Gronkowski's cheap shot on Buffalo corner Tre'Davious White late in the fourth quarter.

In a new video posted by WROC-TV's Prescott Rossi show's Belichick and McDermott embracing following the game. McDermott appears to confront Belichick about the hit and Belichick responds by saying "I understand, it was bullshit, i'm sorry."

When asked about the hit in his post game press conference, Belichick said, “I didn’t really see what happen on the whole play, there was quite a bit of stuff going on that the officials handled during that play. It is not something that we have any control over.”

Gronkowski could face further discipline from the league for the hit.

Gronkowski's Hit

Late in the fourth quarter with the game in hand, Tom Brady threw a pass to Rob Gronkowski that was picked off by White.

With White on the ground, Gronkowski threw himself at White, appearing to injure him with a late hit.

Gronkowski was called for a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected from the game.

What a shocker. The world's douchiest frat boy Rob #Gronkowski can't control himself, takes a big cheap shot on Bills DB. pic.twitter.com/VBuA2XVKNR — Joe (@SeattleGuy32) December 3, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.