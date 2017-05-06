NEW: Always Dreaming Wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs. Trainer Todd Pletcher wins his second Kentucky Derby of his career.

After starting in the middle of the pack, jockey John Velazquez got Always Dreaming to the front after six furlongs.

He would go on to win the race by two furlongs ahead of Lookin at Lee who finished second. Battle of Midway finished third.

Always Dreaming came into the race as the co-favorite to win at 9-to-2 odds and becomes the fifth straight favorite to win the Derby.

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is set for May 20.

