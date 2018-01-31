NEW: #22 URI Holds on to Beat UMass 85-83 for 13th Straight Win

Thirteen wins in a row and perfect in the conference.

It's a good time to be @RhodyMBB. pic.twitter.com/rHwJPchCor — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 31, 2018

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin recorded his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 assists as the #22 URI Rams held on to beat UMass 85-83 on Tuesday night at the William D. Mullins Memorial Center.

The win is URI’s 13th straight and marks the longest streak in program history since 1939.

Rhode Island improves to 17-3 overall and 10-0 in the A-10.

Dowtin’s 18 points came on 4 of 8 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. It matches his season high.

UMass falls to 10-13 overall and 3-7 in conference.

URI Holds On

After leading by three at the half, URI took a 14 point lead, 74-60, with 6:58 to play in the game following a three by Jared Terrell.

Terrell led the Rams with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.

UMass would get back within six, 80-73, on a layup by Malik Hines before two free throws by Dowtin would push the Rams lead back up to eight, 82-73, with 1:31 to go.

The Minutemen go on a 6-0 run in the final minute to cut Rhode Island’s lead to 83-79 with 35 seconds left following two three throws by C.J. Anderson.

The Minutemen cut URI’s lead to two, 84-82, with 10 seconds to play on a Luwane Pipkins three.

With nine seconds left, URI’s Jarvis Garrett made one of two free throws to put the Rams up 85-82 with nine seconds left.

With 1.9 seconds Pipkins intentionally missed a free throw and got his own rebound, but was called for a lane violation giving URI the win.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Friday, February 2 when they visit Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Rhode Island's winning streak now goes to 13 after a win at UMass. Rams are 10-0 in Atlantic 10 play. Deepest back court in college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2018

All u fans that r always in search of team that can stun top teams from the elite conferences / check out @dhurley15 ‘s @RhodyMBB / they can play / legit baby / stock of Danny going up up & up ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 31, 2018

E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.

Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.

Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.

Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game.

Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.

