NEW: #18 URI Cruises Past Davidson 72-59 for 15th Straight Win
Friday, February 09, 2018
HOLY MOLY!!! Cyril Langevine with the block from up at the emporium!!! �������� pic.twitter.com/RdtAjGeT3x— Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 10, 2018
The Rams win streak is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the country.
Rhode Island got 17 points from Jarvis Garrett, 14 points, and eight rebounds from Cyril Langevine and ten points from Fatts Russell.
Stanford Robinson was the only URI starter to reach double figures, scoring ten points and pulling down six rebounds.
The win improves URI to 20-3 overall and 12-0 in the A-10.
Davidson drops to 13-10 overall and 8-3 in the conference.
URI Pulls Away in 1st Half
Davidson cut URI’s lead to two, 15-13, on a layup by Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 13:09 to play in the first half.
From that point, the Rams pulled away.
Sparked by back-to-back dunks by Langevine, URI went on a 17-3 run to take a 32-16 lead following a layup by Jeff Dowtin with 6:15 to play in the first half.
Davidson would cut the Rams lead to 11, 34-23, at the half.
In the second half, it was more of the same for the Rams.
Rhode Island would lead by 11, 37-26, with 18:15 to play in the game before going on a 12-3 run capped off by two free throws from Langevine to take a 49-29 lead with 14:15 to play.
Davidson would not threaten the rest of the way.
Next up
URI returns to action on Tuesday, February 13 when they host Richmond at the Ryan Center.
Game time is set for 8:30 pm.
15 STRAIGHT! @RhodyMBB beats second-place Davidson 72-59 for the Rams’ 15th consecutive win, moving to 12-0 in league play. 15 straight is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the country #A10MBB— Atlantic10Conference (@atlantic10) February 10, 2018
@RhodyMBB wins its 15th straight game, and is now 12-0 in Atlantic 10 play.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2018
The Rams are the 4th team to start 12-0 in A-10 play in the last 20 seasons.
Ramping up prep for @marchmadness ! Just 5 weeks till field of 68 is set. Offering a spotlight team every Fri night till then.— Clark Kellogg (@ClarkKelloggCBS) February 10, 2018
Tonight...@RhodyMBB Rams.. “squeeze” it, “share” it and “shoot” it.. Play hard and downhill. D is solid, depth is legit. BEWARE !! @A10MBB
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
