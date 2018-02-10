NEW: #18 URI Cruises Past Davidson 72-59 for 15th Straight Win

HOLY MOLY!!! Cyril Langevine with the block from up at the emporium!!! �������� pic.twitter.com/RdtAjGeT3x — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 10, 2018

The #18 URI Rams got 41 points from three players off the bench en route to its 15th straight win on Friday night, beating Davidson 72-59 at the Ryan Center.

The Rams win streak is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the country.

Rhode Island got 17 points from Jarvis Garrett, 14 points, and eight rebounds from Cyril Langevine and ten points from Fatts Russell.

Stanford Robinson was the only URI starter to reach double figures, scoring ten points and pulling down six rebounds.

The win improves URI to 20-3 overall and 12-0 in the A-10.

Davidson drops to 13-10 overall and 8-3 in the conference.

URI Pulls Away in 1st Half

Davidson cut URI’s lead to two, 15-13, on a layup by Jon Axel Gudmundsson with 13:09 to play in the first half.

From that point, the Rams pulled away.

Sparked by back-to-back dunks by Langevine, URI went on a 17-3 run to take a 32-16 lead following a layup by Jeff Dowtin with 6:15 to play in the first half.

Davidson would cut the Rams lead to 11, 34-23, at the half.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Rams.

Rhode Island would lead by 11, 37-26, with 18:15 to play in the game before going on a 12-3 run capped off by two free throws from Langevine to take a 49-29 lead with 14:15 to play.

Davidson would not threaten the rest of the way.

Next up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, February 13 when they host Richmond at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 8:30 pm.

15 STRAIGHT! @RhodyMBB beats second-place Davidson 72-59 for the Rams’ 15th consecutive win, moving to 12-0 in league play. 15 straight is tied for the second-longest active win streak in the country #A10MBB — Atlantic10Conference (@atlantic10) February 10, 2018

@RhodyMBB wins its 15th straight game, and is now 12-0 in Atlantic 10 play.



The Rams are the 4th team to start 12-0 in A-10 play in the last 20 seasons. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2018

Ramping up prep for @marchmadness ! Just 5 weeks till field of 68 is set. Offering a spotlight team every Fri night till then.



Tonight...@RhodyMBB Rams.. “squeeze” it, “share” it and “shoot” it.. Play hard and downhill. D is solid, depth is legit. BEWARE !! @A10MBB — Clark Kellogg (@ClarkKelloggCBS) February 10, 2018

