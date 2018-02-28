NEW: #17 URI Falls to St. Joe’s 78-48 in Final Home Game of Season
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A win would have given Rhode Island an undefeated home record for the first time since 1944-45.
The loss drops the Rams to 23-5 on the season and 15-2 overall.
URI Can’t Recover from Slow Start
Stanford Robinson knocked down a three just minutes into the game to give the Rams a 7-5 lead with 17 minutes to go.
From that point, it was all Saint Joe’s.
The Hawks would go on an 18-3 run to take a 24-10 lead following a layup by James Demery with 7:35 to play.
Rhode Island would get as close as 12 points, 26-14, before the Hawks would take a 35-16 lead into the break.
The Rams shot just 19% from the field in the first half and were 1 for 15 from three.
The second half presented more of the same for URI.
The Hawks outscored Rhode Island 19-5 in the opening seven minutes to take a 54-21 lead.
The Hawks would cruise to the win.
URI was led by Jared Terrell, who poured in 19 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field, E.C. Matthews followed up with 13 points.
No other URI player had more than five points.
For the game, Rhode Island shot just 28% from the field and 10% from three.
Next Up
URI wraps up their regular season on Friday, March 2 when they visit Davidson.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
