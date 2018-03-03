NEW: #17 URI Falls to Davidson 63-61 in Final Seconds
Friday, March 02, 2018
The Rams have now lost three of their last five games heading into next week’s A-10 Tournament.
The loss drops URI to 23-6 on the season and 15-3 in the A-10.
URI Can’t Hold on
With the game tied at 49 with 9:24 to play, URI scored four straight points capped off by a Cyril Langevine dunk to take a 53-49 lead with 8:41 to play in the game.
After Davidson cut URI’s lead to two, 53-51, the Rams got a jump shot from Jared Terrell to extend URI’s lead to 55-51 with 5:40 to play.
The Wildcats again cut the Rams lead to two, 55-53, before Rhode Island went on a 6-1 run to take a 61-54 lead with 2:47 left to go following a jump shot by Jeff Dowtin.
However, Davidson would close the game on a 9-0 run with a three-point play by Jon Axel Gudmundsson giving them a 63-61 lead with three seconds left.
A Fatts Russell three in the final seconds was off the mark giving Davidson the win.
The Rams were led by Terrell, who poured in 22 points, while Stanford Robinson and Langevine each added 11.
Next up
URI’s next game will be in the A-10 Tournament starting Friday, March 9.
Time and opponent is yet to be determined.
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
