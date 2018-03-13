Mount Hockey Coach Dave Belisle to Receive Hope Award from Knights of Columbus

“David’s passion for his faith, family, youth development and his community make him a most deserving selection as these contributions are perfectly aligned with the mission of the Knights of Columbus. The constructive impact he has had on the lives of children for almost 40 years through his work coaching youth sports is inspiring,” writes the Knights of Columbus in their press release.

Belisle will be formally presented the award at the Knights’ 125th Anniversary Gala that is set to take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on April 21.

About Belisle

Belisle began coaching alongside his father, legendary Hockey Hall of Fame member Bill Belisle, with the Mount Saint Charles Hockey team in 1980 and has coached various levels of youth hockey and baseball since the early 2000’s.

Belise’s coaching ability and lesson building methodology was on display as the coach of the Cumberland American Little League, who competed for the 2014 Little League World Series.

Following a loss that eliminated them from the tournament, Belisle huddled with his team and spoke about learning from defeat, and building on that experience for the future.

Belisle’s wife, Nancy, was fighting a battle with colon cancer during the Cumberland American run through the Little League tournament that year. Belisle and his four sons, Brendan, Brian, James, and John, while rallying around their mother and wife while she battled the disease, still supported the young men of the Cumberland American Little League in their World Series run.

She passed away in February of 2015.

The Award

There have been 14 past recipients in the Rhode Island Knights 125-year history.

“The award recognizes the contributions of an individual who has made substantial, positive difference in the lives of others during their lifetime,” writes the Knights of Columbus in their press release.

Those recipients include, Bishop Louis E. Geineau, Ordinary of the Diocese of Providence; Ben Mondor, former owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox; Alan Shawn Fienstein, renowned philanthropist; Michael McGovern, former Executive Director of Special Olympics Rhode Island; and J. Joseph Garrahy, 69th Governor of Rhode Island, among others.

