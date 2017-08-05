video: Moreland’s Walk-Off Home Run Gives Red Sox 3-2 Win Over White Sox

Mitch Moreland hit a walk off home run over the Green Monster with two outs in the 11th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Moreland entered the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox have now won four straight games and have a three game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Red Sox are now 61-49 on the season.

Red Sox Walk Off

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the 11th, Moreland hit a home run over the Green Monster on a 2-2 count to give the Red Sox the win.

Boston trailed 2-o in the fourth inning before tying the game at 2 in the sixth on an Eduardo Nunez home run.

Boston had only one hit prior to the fifth inning.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and White Sox continue their series on Saturday, August 5 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Chicago’s James Shields.

Mitch Moreland just pulled an Eduardo Nunez and won the game with a home run. Red Sox win, 3-2 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 5, 2017

Mitch Moreland.

First AB comes in the 11th inning.

And he walks it off.

Into Green Monster Seats.

Red Sox take 3-game lead on Yankees. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 5, 2017

