More Than 150 Will Participate in Rowley’s East Coast Football 7on7 Showcase

More than 150 New England high school football players will converge at Fore Kicks in Taunton, MA on Sunday to compete and showcase their skills at the inaugural East Coast Football 7-on-7 Showcase.

The one-day event is directed by Kyle Rowley, a record-breaking passer in the Arena Football League. He is a Brown University grad and former All-State quarterback and Super Bowl MVP at Bishop Hendricken High School.

“My goal is to raise the profile of football in the Northeast,” said Rowley, whose professional career spanned 14 years in the Arena Football League. “I have traveled the country throughout my career and it is clear that there is no talent gap when it comes to football. The big difference is the amount of football that is played in warmer weather states.”

In an effort to extend the football season and provide more opportunities for players in the Northeast to showcase their skills year round and ultimately get recruited, Rowley and former NFL and Indiana University wide receiver Terrance Turner, created East Coast Football.

Sunday’s showcase is the first of many football programs and events that will be targeted to high school football players in the Northeast under the newly launched East Coast Football.

“Our mission is to have year-round football in the Northeast,” said Rowley. “We will accomplish that with camps, clinics, showcases and training sessions throughout the year.”

College Coaches

East Coast Football’s inaugural event is Sunday’s 7on7 Showcase. More than 150 New England high school football players, including Moses Brown’s Mike Walsh, Cranston East’s Justin Neary and Classical’s Kyle Johnson have pre-registered. Expected to be in attendance are college coaches from Brown, Holy Cross, Bryant, UMass Dartmouth, University of Rhode Island, Dean, Nichols, American International, Main Maritime, Merrimack, Endicott, Worcester State, WPI and more.

Sunday' East Coast Football 7on7 Showcase kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m at Fore Kicks, 223 Fremont St. Taunton, Ma. A few spots remain. For more information or to register visit http://www.EastCoastFball.com

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.