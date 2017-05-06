Mauer’s Walk-Off Home Run in 9th Lifts Twins Over Red Sox 4-3

Minnesota's Joe Mauer hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Friday night in Minnesota.

The home run was Mauer's first career walk-off home run and only his second home run of the season.

The Red Sox have lost two straight games and fall to 15-14 on the season.

Mauer Ends Red Sox Night

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the 9th, the Red Sox put two men on second and third for Chris Young, who pinch-hit for Javier Vazquez.

Young drilled a line drive down the third base line to bring in the two runs and tie the game at three. The hit came off Twins closer Brandon Kintzler.

The Red Sox had chances to take the lead, however, Dustin Pedroia flied out to center field and Andrew Benintendi grounded out.

Benintendi hit a solo home run to put the Red Sox on the board in the third inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes got two outs before giving up the walk-off home run to Mauer.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Twins will play game two of the series on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Rick Porcello against Minnesota's Nick Tepesch.

