E.C. Matthews poured in 22 points and Hassan Martin had 17 points and six blocked shot to help URI edge UMass 79-77 at the Ryan Center on Sunday afternoon.

"We were a very emotional group coming into this one. I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to harness the emotion and use it as fuel, so I'm proud of the composure these guys played with and i’m proud of the way they battled," said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

The win moves the Rams to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in the A-10 UMass drops to 1-4 in conference play.

URI Holds On

After trailing by four points at the half, the Rams tied the game at 60 with 7:07 left in the game, the Rams went on a 7-2 run capped off by a Matthews jumper to give URI a 67-62 lead with 4:02 left to play in the game.

Rhode Island would extend their lead to 10 points, 78-68 with 1:14 left to play in the game before missed free throws would allow UMass to climb back in.

The Rams missed six straight free throws in the final minute allowing UMass to get as close as three, 78-75 with 38 seconds left.

UMass had a chance to tie the game at 78 but a three by Luwane Pipkins with 9.6 seconds left went in and out.

Hassan Martin would make one of two free throws to give the Rams a 79-75 with nine seconds left.

The Rams made 21 of their 38 free throws (55%) in the game

EC to KI for the 73-66 lead! pic.twitter.com/4vVGBvJHql — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 15, 2017

URI's Slow Start Results in First Half Hole

A slow start by the Rams resulted in UMass holding a 15 point lead, 31-16 with 5:32 left to play in the game following a layup from Malik Hines.

Sparked by a Martin dunk, URI would rally to close the half on an 18-7 run to cut their deficit to just four points, 38-34 with seven seconds left in the half.

UMass would have a chance to score the final points of the half, but a Pipkins three-point attempt was blocked by Matthews.

“As much as it stunk to go down big in the first half, we did tonight what we should have done the other night - which is cut into their lead by halftime and ultimately get the win," said Hurley.

URI would take their 38-34 deficit into the locker room at the half.

Here's a couple more angles... because why not? pic.twitter.com/9cMP0Ucr4z — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 15, 2017

The Leaders

Matthews' 22 points came on 10 of 14 shooting from the field, while Martin's 17 points came on 6 of 9 shooting from the field.

Freshman Jeff Dowtin made the start in place of Jarvis Garrett, who was out of the game due to sickness. Dowtin finished with 11 points and four assists.

Next up

URI returns to action on Saturday, January 21 when they visit Duquesne.

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

