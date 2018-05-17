Matt Light to be Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

Offensive tackle Matt Light will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Light beat out two other finalists including Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour.

He will be the 27th player inducted into the Hall.

"For 11 seasons, Matt's many accomplishments, both on and off the field, made him the consummate Patriot. His contributions helped the Patriots become champions on the field and in the community. For more than a decade, Matt fearlessly protected Tom Brady's blind side and played an immeasurably important role in delivering three Super Bowl titles and five conference championships. As proud as I am of Matt's many contributions to those championship teams, I truly believe that his lasting legacy will be measured by the many positive things he and his wife, Susie, have done to help others in the community. Their investment in the lives of children will pay dividends for generations to come,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 29 at a time yet to be determined.

He will be honored with a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 30.

Light With Patriots

Light was selected by New England in the second round (48th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue and anchored the offensive line at left tackle for 11 seasons.

He played in 155 regular-season games with 153 starts, as well as starting all 20 postseason games during his career.

Light earned Pro Bowl honors following the 2006, 2007 and 2010 seasons.

In 2007, his Pro Bowl vote was accompanied by Associated Press All-Pro First-Team and Pro Football Weekly All-NFL Team honors after helping New England finish first in total offense and a then-NFL record 589 total points and 75 touchdowns.

Related Slideshow: 5 Reasons Why This Will Be the Patriots Last Trip to the Super Bowl for a Long While

Prev Next 1. Charlie and Romeo Factor —The last time the offensive and defensive coordinators left the same year after a Super Bowl — the 2004 Super Bowl — it took the Patriots three more years to get back to the Super Bowl. The big difference now is Tom Brady is 40 years old. Prev Next 2. Gisele Caroline Bündchen — According to press reports, Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tried to convince her husband to retire from football during this past offseason. After watching Gronk’s concussion in the AFC Championship and then Brandin Cook’s head injury in the Super Bowl, the pressure on Brady will only increase. According to Sports Illustrated, Bündchen did it by trying to get Brady’s college teammate and friend Jay Feely to help her during a vacation this past spring. Feely, a retired NFL kicker, told Sports Illustrated, “She was trying to get me to convince Tom to stop playing. She was dead serious.” Feely says that he told Brady to "play as long as you can." This news comes after Bündchen said in a May interview with CBS that Brady had suffered unreported concussions. Prev Next 3. Dante Scarnecchia — The Patriots offensive line coach will be 70 years old on February 14. He retired once and was lured back by Bill Belichick. The two-years he was away, the Patriots offensive line was a mess and Brady took a beating. If he goes, Brady’s thought process on retiring may be impacted. Prev Next 4. Emily Kelly — A New York Times opinion piece this past week titled, “I’m the Wife of a Former N.F.L. Player. Football Destroyed His Mind. He chose the sport, but he did not choose brain damage,” is a big impact story. The piece was written by Emily Kelly. She wrote, “My husband, Rob Kelly, is a retired N.F.L. player. After five seasons as a safety beginning in the late 1990s, four with the New Orleans Saints and one with the New England Patriots, he sustained an injury to a nerve between his neck and shoulder during training camp that ended his career. By the time he retired in 2002 at 28, he had been playing tackle football for about two decades. Rob had no idea, however, that all those years of playing would have such serious consequences. Kelly’s continued, “He went from being a devoted and loving father and husband to someone who felt like a ghost in our home. For a couple of months one winter he was so depressed and detached, he couldn’t muster up the energy to speak. My questions went unanswered until I simply stopped asking them. The silence was unnerving.” Prev Next 5. Ever More Fragile Relationship Between Brady and Media — Call it the “WEEI pissant factor.” Despite Brady appearing on WEEI for years via a paid agreement, a WEEI host decided to call Tom Brady’s daughter an unflattering name. Brady was less than pleased. For Brady, this year’s media relationship transformed from a decade-and-a-half love affair to a strained one. Prev Next BONUS Gronk's Future Rob Gronkowski may retire. "I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at." It is harder to sleep soundly when you don't have your security blanket. Prev

1.

1.

2.

2.

3.

3.

4.

4.

5.

5.

BONUS Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.