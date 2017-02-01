video: Martin’s 23 Points leads URI Past George Washington 82-70

Hassan Martin poured in 23 points in 36 minutes and the URI Rams defeated George Washington 82-70 on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center.

“We came into the game with an agenda tonight and we closed things out the way a team that has plans for itself closes games. I was pleased that when we were down, and it wasn’t looking good for us, we showed real grit and fight. We’ll need to continue to show that grit and fight for these final nine 1-game seasons,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

With the win, the Rams improved to 5-3 in the A-10 and 13-7 overall. George Washington drops to 4-4 in the A-10 and 12-9 overall.

URI Dominates Final Five Minutes

With the Rams leading 69-66 with 5:04 left to play, George Washington’s Tyler Cavanaugh knocked down a three to tie the game.

George Washington would only score one point the rest of the way.

The Rams got layups by Martin, Kuran Iverson and Jared Terrell on there consecutive offensive possessions to close the game on a 13-1 run.

The run was capped off by an E.C. Matthews three with six seconds left.

The Leaders

Martin’s 23 points came on 10 of 14 shooting from the field in 36 minutes of action. He also grabbed six rebounds in the game.

Jared Terrell followed up with 17 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field and 9 of 9 from the free throw line.

Next up

URI returns to action on Friday, February 3 when they visit Davidson at 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN2.

