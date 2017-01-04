video: Martin Returns, URI Rolls St. Joseph’s 88-58

Hassan Martin returned to the URI lineup and poured in 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots in 20 minutes of action as the URI Rams cruised past St. Joseph’s 88-58 on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center.

“I’m thrilled with tonight’s outcome. We spent a lot of time reflecting over the Christmas break and we tried to get the guys to buy in to a better flow on offense, which I think you’ve seen on full display these past two games. Now, we’re just ready to move on to the next challenge,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

The win moves URI to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the A-10.

URI Rolls

The Rams trailed 18-17 with 12 minutes left in the first half, but they would only score eight points the rest of the way.

URI would close the half on a 29-8 run, sparked by eight three-pointers to take a 46-26 lead at the half.

In the second, URI continued to be hot from beyond the arc, hitting another eight three pointers in the second for a program high 16 made threes in the game. The Rams led by as many as 32 points and cruised to their fourth straight win.

���������� RECORD ALERT ����������

This 3-pointer by Kuran Iverson is URI's 16th of the night, setting a new single-game record for the Rams! #GoRhody pic.twitter.com/cLmynIzb4V — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 4, 2017

The Leaders

The Rams were led by Jared Terrell who scored 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. He also dished out five assists.

E.C. Matthews followed up with 20 points and five assists, connecting on five three-pointers in the process.

Next up

URI returns to action on Friday, January 6 when they visit Dayton. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.