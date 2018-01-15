Man Falls Overboard During Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
Monday, January 15, 2018
Alex Gough was washed overboard by a wave during a sail change, near midday local time. The team was able to rescue Gough within minutes and resumed racing.
“He went out on the outrigger, I was driving, and we went off a big sea and it picked him up threw him off, like a horse. The main thing is, we got him back on board. He’s safe. But I think it’s shown everyone how hard it is to see the guy in the water. Even on a sunny day, 18 knots of wind… You wouldn’t want to be doing this in 20 knots in the dark,” said skipper David Witt.
Gough wasn’t wearing a harness or a lifejacket.
“I was pretty stupid, but luckily the guys were on to it. They turned around bloody quickly. I’m good. I’m fine. It was a bit scary… But off we go again,” said Gough.
SHK/Scallywag is the current leader of Leg 4, with 2,300 nautical miles left to sail to the finish line in Hong Kong.
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Related Articles
- Team Alvimedica Wins Ninth Leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Is Close To Announcing Return To Rhode Island
- Take a Look Back at the Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
- EXCLUSIVE: Volvo Ocean Race Is Targeting Return to Newport in 2018
- Volvo Ocean Race Departs Newport With a Return in 2018 Possible
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Boats Set to Arrive in Newport Tonight
- Volvo Ocean Race Shipwreck
- Volvo Ocean Race Boats Take Hits as Race Heads Towards Newport
- Volvo Ocean Race Sets Sights on Newport
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Names Mark Turner CEO
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- Volvo Ocean Race Week 9 Highlights
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President
- Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- NEW: Dates Set for Volvo Ocean Race’s Return to RI in May of 2018
- Team USA Announced for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8
- Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race