Man Falls Overboard During Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race

A member of team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag fell overboard during leg 4 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday.

Alex Gough was washed overboard by a wave during a sail change, near midday local time. The team was able to rescue Gough within minutes and resumed racing.

“He went out on the outrigger, I was driving, and we went off a big sea and it picked him up threw him off, like a horse. The main thing is, we got him back on board. He’s safe. But I think it’s shown everyone how hard it is to see the guy in the water. Even on a sunny day, 18 knots of wind… You wouldn’t want to be doing this in 20 knots in the dark,” said skipper David Witt.

Gough wasn’t wearing a harness or a lifejacket.

“I was pretty stupid, but luckily the guys were on to it. They turned around bloody quickly. I’m good. I’m fine. It was a bit scary… But off we go again,” said Gough.

SHK/Scallywag is the current leader of Leg 4, with 2,300 nautical miles left to sail to the finish line in Hong Kong.

