Malcolm Butler to Sign 5-Year Deal Worth $61 Million With Tennessee

Butler is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal worth $61 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Butler's departure comes as no surprise after he was benched for the Patriots Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

He will now get to face Patriots in 2018 when New England visits the Titans.

Butler With Patriots

After going undrafted out of the University of West Alabama, Butler was working at a Popeyes restaurant when his agent got him a tryout with the Patriots prior to the 2013-14 season.

A few months later, he became a Super Bowl hero.

Butler intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to seal the Patriots Super Bowl 49 victory.

Two years later, Butler is the Patriots number one cornerback and has a second Super Bowl ring as New England beat Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

Butler played the 2017-18 season on a one year tender that paid him $3.91 million for the season.

He played 97% of the defensive snaps during the 2017-18 season before being benched for the Super Bowl.

Overall, Butler played a total of 59 games for the Patriots and started 48 of them. He hauled in eight interceptions and forced four fumbles.

Patriots Cornerback Depth Chart

The Patriots cornerback depth chart is led by Stephon Gilmore and followed up by Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz.

