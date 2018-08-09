15 of Bill Belisle’s Career Accomplishments
Thursday, August 09, 2018
In his career, Belisle has won 32 state championships, including a run of 26 straight from 1978 to 2003. He has also seen two of his players drafted number one overall by the NHL, while sending more than 20 players to the NHL in total.
He is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, and in September, he will be inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame.
GoLocalProv looks back at some of Belisle's biggest accomplishments.
2016 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee
Belisle was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday, November 31, 2016.
He was inducted alongside Craig Janney and the 1996 World Cup of Hockey Team
See His Speech Below:
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
Over 1,000 Career Wins
On Friday, February 3, 2018, Mount Saint Charles defeated Smithfield 9-2 to give Belisle the 1,000th win of his career.
The mark is the most wins ever by any high school hockey coach in the country.
He entered the season with 990 career wins.
In the game, six different players scored including Belisle’s grandson, James Belisle.
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
Mount Saint Charles Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee
Not surprisingly, Belisle was inducted into the Mount Saint Charles Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Players that Belisle coached, who are also in the Mount Hall of Fame, include: Garth Snow, Mathieu Schnieder, Brian Lawton, Keith Carney, Brian Bouche, Bryan Berard, Jeff Jillson, the 1977-78 Boys Hockey Team, Dave Capuano,
PHOTO: NHL
2018 RI Hockey Hall of Famer
Belisle will be inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class on September 20, 2018.
Other members of the class include Bryan Berard, Ron Wilson, Cammi Granato, Brian Lawton and more.
The only question now is how many more Halls of Fame can tap Belisle.
PHOTO: USA Hockey
Returned to Coach Following Accident
While Mount was going for their sixth straight state Championship in 1983, Belisle fell on the ice during practice and fractured his skull.
The injury left him in a coma.
After a year-long recovery process, Belisle returned to Mount to continue his winning ways.
Will be Named Coach Emeritus
Despite new leadership taking over the hockey program, Belisle will stay with the program as a coach emeritus.
His son and coaching partner David will also remain in the program in a role yet to be determined by the new co-directors.
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
