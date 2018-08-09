15 of Bill Belisle’s Career Accomplishments

Legendary Mount Saint Charles hockey coach Bill Belisle is turning over the program to the incoming coaching staff of Matt Plante, Devin Rask and Scott Gainey beginning this fall, ending a 43-year run.

In his career, Belisle has won 32 state championships, including a run of 26 straight from 1978 to 2003. He has also seen two of his players drafted number one overall by the NHL, while sending more than 20 players to the NHL in total.

He is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, and in September, he will be inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame.

GoLocalProv looks back at some of Belisle's biggest accomplishments.

