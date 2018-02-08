Welcome! Login | Register

Leg 6 of 2018 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off

Thursday, February 08, 2018

Photo: Volvo Ocean Race

Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race is underway as team AkzoNobel and SHK/Scallywag were the first across the start line Wednesday morning in Hong Kong.

Leg 6 will take the competitors from Hong Kong to Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the Volvo Ocean Race, conditions were good, with a light to moderate 7-10 knot easterly, making for an upwind start.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.

In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.

The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.

See the Standings Below

 

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
 

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

