Leg 6 of 2018 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off

Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race is underway as team AkzoNobel and SHK/Scallywag were the first across the start line Wednesday morning in Hong Kong.

Leg 6 will take the competitors from Hong Kong to Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the Volvo Ocean Race, conditions were good, with a light to moderate 7-10 knot easterly, making for an upwind start.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.

In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.

The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.

See the Standings Below

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.

Prev Next Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Prev





































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.