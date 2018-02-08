Leg 6 of 2018 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off
Thursday, February 08, 2018
Leg 6 will take the competitors from Hong Kong to Auckland, New Zealand.
According to the Volvo Ocean Race, conditions were good, with a light to moderate 7-10 knot easterly, making for an upwind start.
Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.
In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.
The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.
See the Standings Below
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Related Articles
- Volvo Ocean Race Is Close To Announcing Return To Rhode Island
- Team Alvimedica Wins Ninth Leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Take a Look Back at the Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
- EXCLUSIVE: Volvo Ocean Race Is Targeting Return to Newport in 2018
- NEW: Dates Set for Volvo Ocean Race’s Return to RI in May of 2018
- Volvo Ocean Race Departs Newport With a Return in 2018 Possible
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Boats Set to Arrive in Newport Tonight
- Volvo Ocean Race Shipwreck
- Volvo Ocean Race Boats Take Hits as Race Heads Towards Newport
- Volvo Ocean Race Sets Sights on Newport
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Names Mark Turner CEO
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- Volvo Ocean Race Week 9 Highlights
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Man Falls Overboard During Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Team USA Announced for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8
- Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President
- China’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Wins Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race