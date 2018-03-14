Left Tackle Solder to Sign With Giants on 4-Year Deal Worth $62 Million

The exodus from the Patriots continues.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, left tackle Nate Solder is expected to sign with the New York Giants on a four-year deal worth $62 million, with $35 million guaranteed. The deal makes Solder the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Solder’s departure marks the fourth player to leave the Patriots in two days, following Danny Amendola, Malcolm Butler, and Dion Lewis.

Solder With Patriots

Solder was drafted number 17 overall by the Patriots in 2011 and started 95 games at left tackle.

While in New England, he helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl four times and win two of them.

Filling in for Solder

With Solder leaving, the Patriots now have a huge hole at left tackle heading into free agency and the draft.

The Patriots could move Marcus Cannon over from the right side to fill the void.

