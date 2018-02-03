Welcome! Login | Register

Langevine’s 18 Rebounds, 12 Points Sparks #22 URI to 81-68 Win Over VCU

Saturday, February 03, 2018

Cyril Langevine

Cyril Langevine pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds and poured in 12 points as the #22 URI Rams beat Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) 81-68 on Friday night.

The double-double is his second of the season.

The Rams have now won 14 straight games and improve to 19-3 overall and 11-0 in the A-10.

VCU falls to 14-9 and 6-4 in conference.

URI Pulls Away

With the game tied at 27 in the first half, URI went on a 9-0 run sparked by a layup from Stanford Robinson and capped off by a three from Jared Terrell to take a 36-27 lead with 4:35 left to play in the first half.

VCU would cut URI’s lead to three on several occasions and Rhode Island would take only a three-point lead, 41-38, into the break.

In the second half, the Rams built their lead to 11 points, 69-58, following a three from freshman Fatts Russell with 6:20 left to play in the game.

VCU did not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

E.C. Matthews led URI with 18 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Russell added 11 points off the bench.

Next up 

The Rams return to action on Friday, February 9 when they host Davidson at the Ryan Center. 

Game time is set for 7 p.m. 

 

