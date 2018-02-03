Langevine’s 18 Rebounds, 12 Points Sparks #22 URI to 81-68 Win Over VCU

Stan Robinson finds E.C. Matthews out of the first media timeout and Rhody reclaims the lead at 10-8 pic.twitter.com/E3EKsXIy7S — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 3, 2018

Cyril Langevine pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds and poured in 12 points as the #22 URI Rams beat Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) 81-68 on Friday night.

The double-double is his second of the season.

The Rams have now won 14 straight games and improve to 19-3 overall and 11-0 in the A-10.

VCU falls to 14-9 and 6-4 in conference.

URI Pulls Away

With the game tied at 27 in the first half, URI went on a 9-0 run sparked by a layup from Stanford Robinson and capped off by a three from Jared Terrell to take a 36-27 lead with 4:35 left to play in the first half.

VCU would cut URI’s lead to three on several occasions and Rhode Island would take only a three-point lead, 41-38, into the break.

In the second half, the Rams built their lead to 11 points, 69-58, following a three from freshman Fatts Russell with 6:20 left to play in the game.

VCU did not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

E.C. Matthews led URI with 18 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Russell added 11 points off the bench.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Friday, February 9 when they host Davidson at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Rhode Island goes to VCU and leaves with a 13-point victory. Rams are now 11-0 in Atlantic 10 play. Deepest back court in college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 3, 2018

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

