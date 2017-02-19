Welcome! Login | Register

Kniffin’s 6 Goals Leads #10 Brown Lacrosse to 25-9 Win Over Quinnipiac

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Brown lacrosse wins 25-9

Brown men's lacrosse left off right where it finished last season -- launching an offensive juggernaut. Last season the team went to the Final Four.

Freshman Jack Knifin netted six goals in his first collegiate game to lead #10 Brown lacrosse to a 25-9 blowout win over Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince field. The best player in America Dylan Malloy had four goals and four assists.

"This felt good, but I would by lying to you if I said that I saw this coming. Quinnipiac is a good team, but we played for the full 60 minutes and our team has embraced our style to play even faster," said head coach Mike Daly, who made his coaching debut at Brown. He replaces Lars Tiffany who left to take the University of Virginia job. Daly came from Tufts.  Last season Brown beat Quinnipiac 20-7.

Brown returns a loaded line-up including Dylan Molloy, the 2016 Player of the Year, 2016 Tewaaraton Award Recipient, 2016 USILA Outstanding Player, 2016, and USILA Outstanding Attackman.

He led the nation in scoring with 118 points (62 goals, 54 assists), fourth all-time in NCAA History,  led the nation in assists, was First Team All-American, Ivy League and New England Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Brown Rolls Past Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac’s Brian Feldman found the back of the net in the first quarter to cut Brown’s lead to 2-1 with 11:40 left to play in the quarter. 

Just 8 seconds later, Knifin scored his second goal of the game to give the Bears their two goal lead back. Knifing would add a third goal to put the Bears up 4-1 with 3:24 left to play in the half. 

Brown would take a 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter on a goal by Molloy with 45 seconds to play. The goal would be Molloy’s second of the game. 

In the second quarter, Quinnipiac’s Foster Cuomo cut the Bobcats deficit to 5-2 with 13:58 to go, Brown would score the next four goals and five of the next six to take a commanding 10-3 lead at the half. 

Knifin and Molloy would score back-to-back goals to open the third quarter, giving Brown a 12-3 lead with 13:16 to play and Brown would cruise to a win. 

 

Next up 

Brown returns to action on Saturday, February 25 when they host Stony Brook. 

Game time is set for 1 p.m. 

 

