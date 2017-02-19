Kniffin’s 6 Goals Leads #10 Brown Lacrosse to 25-9 Win Over Quinnipiac
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Freshman Jack Knifin netted six goals in his first collegiate game to lead #10 Brown lacrosse to a 25-9 blowout win over Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon at Stevenson-Pincince field. The best player in America Dylan Malloy had four goals and four assists.
"This felt good, but I would by lying to you if I said that I saw this coming. Quinnipiac is a good team, but we played for the full 60 minutes and our team has embraced our style to play even faster," said head coach Mike Daly, who made his coaching debut at Brown. He replaces Lars Tiffany who left to take the University of Virginia job. Daly came from Tufts. Last season Brown beat Quinnipiac 20-7.
Brown returns a loaded line-up including Dylan Molloy, the 2016 Player of the Year, 2016 Tewaaraton Award Recipient, 2016 USILA Outstanding Player, 2016, and USILA Outstanding Attackman.
He led the nation in scoring with 118 points (62 goals, 54 assists), fourth all-time in NCAA History, led the nation in assists, was First Team All-American, Ivy League and New England Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Brown Rolls Past Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac’s Brian Feldman found the back of the net in the first quarter to cut Brown’s lead to 2-1 with 11:40 left to play in the quarter.
Just 8 seconds later, Knifin scored his second goal of the game to give the Bears their two goal lead back. Knifing would add a third goal to put the Bears up 4-1 with 3:24 left to play in the half.
Brown would take a 5-1 lead at the end of the first quarter on a goal by Molloy with 45 seconds to play. The goal would be Molloy’s second of the game.
In the second quarter, Quinnipiac’s Foster Cuomo cut the Bobcats deficit to 5-2 with 13:58 to go, Brown would score the next four goals and five of the next six to take a commanding 10-3 lead at the half.
Knifin and Molloy would score back-to-back goals to open the third quarter, giving Brown a 12-3 lead with 13:16 to play and Brown would cruise to a win.
Safe to say...@BrownLacrosse still likes to play fast. Bears scored 25 goals on 67 shots in win over Quinnipiac. @LaxSportsNet pic.twitter.com/DZJ3qU2FSd— Travis Eldridge (@tgeldrid) February 19, 2017
Next up
Brown returns to action on Saturday, February 25 when they host Stony Brook.
Game time is set for 1 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
