Justify Wins 144th Kentucky Derby

Saturday, May 05, 2018

Justify PHOTO: Kentucky Derby.com

Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs. He was the favorite to win the race at 3-1 odds. 

Justify was ridden by jockey Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert.

The team now turns their attention to a chance to win the Triple Crown.

The Preakness is set for May 19 and the Belmont Stakes is set for June 9

The race was the wettest Kentucky Derby in history, breaking the old make of 2.31” that was set in 1918.

Good Magic finished second while Audible finished third.

 

