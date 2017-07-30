video: Kamara’s 2 Goals Lift Revolution Past Philadelphia 3-0

FT #NERevs 3 Union 0

This goal from @keikamara opened the scoring. He added a second, and @JuanAgudelo tacked on a third in a huge win. pic.twitter.com/hVese6O4Yy — NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) July 30, 2017

Kei Kamara scored two goals to lead the New England Revolution past the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The win is New England’s second straight and improves them to 7-9-5 on the season. They are currently in 8th place in the Eastern Conference.

Revolution Break Through

Tamara got the scoring started in the 38th minute when he leaped to receive and kick in a high cross from Kelyn Rowe to beat Union goalkeeper John McCarthy and give the Revolution a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Kamara would add a second goal in the 85th minute to put New England up 2-0. The two goals marked Kamara’s first multi-goal game since July of 2016.

Juan Agudelo found the back of the net in the 89th minute to seal the match.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, August 5 when they visit the Chicago Fire.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

