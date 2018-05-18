Johnson & Wales’ Marcoux Named Athletic Director at Assumption

Johnson & Wales Athletic Director Jamie Marcoux has been named the Athletic Director at Assumption College.

"I am extremely honored to become the next director of athletics for Assumption College. I am committed to continuing the work that is ongoing at Assumption by the staff, faculty and students. The College's commitment to academic and athletic excellence is impressive. The strategic plan for Assumption has athletics positioned to be a perennial power in the NE-10, regionally and nationally. Our student-athletes will strive to be the best they can academically, athletically and in the community. A diverse co-curricular experience which challenges our student athletes to grow into future leaders is our goal,” said Marcoux.

She will begin her role at Assumption on June 4.

Marcoux at Johnson & Wales

At Johnson & Wales, Marcoux manages 500 student-athletes, a full-time staff of 30 and 23 Division III varsity programs and all recreation, fitness and intramural programs.

She contributed to the development and execution of a strategic plan that has enhanced the University's athletics program. The enhancements include the construction of new baseball and softball fields, as well as a multi-purpose turf field; the upgrade of the indoor practice facility with locker rooms and concessions; full-time coaches and the addition of six varsity programs including men's and women's lacrosse, field hockey, women's ice hockey, women's rowing and women's golf.

Marcoux earned a bachelor's of science in community health education and athletic training from Rhode Island College and a master's of science in athletic training from Indiana State University.

