Jacobs Named Athletic Director at Roger Williams

Roger Williams University named Kristin *Kiki” Jacobs as the Director of Athletics, Intramurals and Recreation, the announcement was made on Monday.

“I am looking forward to joining the Roger Williams University and Bristol communities. I would like to thank President Farish, Vice President John King and the entire search committee for the opportunity,” said Jacobs.

She will begin her tenure on August 7.

“I am delighted to welcome Kiki Jacobs to Roger Williams University as our new Director of Athletics. She is superbly well prepared for this role at this time, and I eagerly await the impact she will have as RWU moves to the next level of athletic excellence,” said RWU President Donald J. Farish.

Kristin Jacobs

Since 2010, Jacobs has served as associate athletics director at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., and from 2006-2010 she was associate athletics director at Oberlin College, in Oberlin, Ohio.

Before that, she worked as aquatics director and head women’s swimming coach at Washington & Lee University, in Lexington, Va.

Jacobs has been named coach of the year 11 times – five times in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and six times in the Atlantic States Championships.

“Kiki has worked in great programs and conferences and brings with her a well-deserved national reputation as an accomplished and respected leader in college athletics. Through the interview process, we were especially impressed with her emphasis on team and relationship building and networking; her thoughtful and intentional approach to strategic planning, problem solving and involvement of stakeholders; and the importance she places on the total student-athlete experience,” said RWU Vice President for Student Life John J. King.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree in physical education from Western Illinois University and a master’s of business administration from Fitchburg State University.

