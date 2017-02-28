video: Is Brown’s Mike Martin the Best Dunking Coach?
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
@mmartinbrown still got bounce! Lol #GameDay pic.twitter.com/t9P1LA18hd— Mr. Chibbs (@AllOn_Tay) February 24, 2017
Brown basketball head coach Mike Martin might be the best dunking coach in the entire NCAA.
Prior to Brown’s 80-75 win over Dartmouth on Friday, senior Tavon Blackmon posted the above video on his Twitter account, showing Martin dunking.
Martin's Playing Career
Martin played four seasons at Brown, and was named a co-captain for his senior season in 2003-04. In his senior season he averaged 11 points per game.
Following his career at Brown, Martin played overseas in Ireland before returning to start his coaching career.
He was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in August of 2015.
This season, Martin's Bears are 12-15 overall and 3-8 in the Ivy League with two games remaining.
See Which RI College Basketball Coach Was the Best Player in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: Which RI College Basketball Coach Was The Best Player?
11.
Chris Burns
College: Bryant
Graduated: 2007
- Helped Bryant get to the 2005 NCAA Division II National Championship game
- Named Player of the Game in championship game
- Helped Bryant reach 4 straight NCAA Division II Tournaments
- Named Northeast-10 2003-04 Freshman of the Year
- All-Northeast-10 First Team in 06-07
PHOTO: Delaware online
8.
Frankie Dobbs
College: Bryant
Graduated: 2012
- Bryant captain in 2012-13
- Led Bryant to first ever Division I postseason berth
- Netted 1,232 career points (1,172 of them at Bryant) and 500 career assists.
- Averaged 13 points per game, shot 39% from the field and 35% from three-point land in 4 seasons.
- Dobbs still ranks in 2nd all-time at Bryant in assists and assists per game.
- He still ranks 4th all-time at Bryant in free throws made, 5th in free throw percentage and 6th in three-pointers.
7.
Tim O'Shea
College: Boston College
Graduated: 1984
"Tim was a very good player an a parade all-american coming out of high school," sai O'Shea's former teammate Jay Murphy.
- Helped the Eagles to two Big East regular season titles and 4 post season tournament berths
- Helped BC to two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8 appearance.
- Shot 47% from the field and 53% from the free-throw line at BC
6..
Mike Martin
College: Brown
Graduated: 2004
- Part of winningest class in Brown history with a 4-year record of 63-45, including 39-17 in the Ivy League.
- Ranked 3rd all-time with 143 three-pointers, 9th with 113 steals and 10th with 232 assists when he graduated.
- Was part of the 2003-04 team that beat Princeton in Princeton for the first time ever.
- Helped Brown to 4 straight winning seasons.
- Averaged 11 points per game as a senior.
4.
Antonio Reynolds Dean
College: URI
Graduated: 1999
- One of 3 players in program history to recored at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds
- Helped lead URI to the 1998 NCAA Elite 8
- Led URI to A-10 Tournament title in 1999. The only title in school history.
- Ranks 3rd all-time in blocked shots with 235 and career games played with 131.
- A-10 Rookie of the Year in 1995-96
- A-10 all-defensive team in 1996-97
3.
John Linehan
College: Providence College
Graduated: 2002
“I remember not only competing against John in college, but also playing on some summer league teams with him during that time. He was one of my all-time favorite teammates," said Brown head coach Mike Martin.
- NCAA all-time career record holder for steals with 385 which he did on February 26, 2002 against Miami at the Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the year, 2001 & 2002
- Bob Cousy Award Winner in 2002
- NCAA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in 2002
2.
T.J. Sorrentine
College: Vermont
Graduated: 2005
- Led Vermont to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2004 and 2005.
- Hit the game winning three-pointer to beat Syracuse in the first round in 2005
- America East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year
- 3-time first team all-conference player.
- Member of the University of Vermont basketball Hall of Fame
PHOTO: Brown
