Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Brown basketball head coach Mike Martin might be the best dunking coach in the entire NCAA.

Prior to Brown’s 80-75 win over Dartmouth on Friday, senior Tavon Blackmon posted the above video on his Twitter account, showing Martin dunking. 

Martin's Playing Career

Martin played four seasons at Brown, and was named a co-captain for his senior season in 2003-04. In his senior season he averaged 11 points per game. 

Following his career at Brown, Martin played overseas in Ireland before returning to start his coaching career. 

He was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in August of 2015. 

This season, Martin's Bears are 12-15 overall and 3-8 in the Ivy League with two games remaining. 

Related Slideshow: Which RI College Basketball Coach Was The Best Player?

15.

Brian Blaney 

College: Roanoke College 

Graduated: 1994 

  • Led the Maroons to a 61-20 record during his 4 seasons. 
  • Led Roanoke to a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament as a senior 
14.

John Mariano

College: Saint Anselm 

Graduated: 2011 

  • Served as team captain in his senior year. 
  • Played 113 games in his career
  • Two time recipient of the Al Grenert Coach's Award for sacrifice 

 

PHOTO: Twitter

13.

Tyler Simms 

College: Trinity 

Graduated: 2008 

  • Named team captain in 2007-2008 
  • Helped Bantams win NESCAC tournament championship in 2007-2008 for first time in school history. 
12.

Ed Cooley 

College: Stonehill College 

Graduated: 1994 

  • Three time captain of the basketball team 
  • Finished his career with 795 points and 594 rebounds in 107 games
11.

Chris Burns 

College: Bryant 

Graduated: 2007 

  • Helped Bryant get to the 2005 NCAA Division II National Championship game
  • Named Player of the Game  in championship game
  • Helped Bryant reach 4 straight NCAA Division II Tournaments
  • Named Northeast-10 2003-04 Freshman of the Year
  • All-Northeast-10 First Team in 06-07 

 

PHOTO: Delaware online

9.

David Cox 

College: William & Mary 

Graduated: 1996 

  • 4 year letter winner and 3 year starter
  • Finished career with 670 points, 216 rebounds, 336 assists and a .352 3-point field goal % 
  • Recorded a career high 12 assists against George Mason in 1995 
8.

Jeff Battle 

College: Marshall University 

Graduated: 1985 

  • Helped Thundering Herd to a 82-38 record from 1982 to 1985. 
  • Led Marshall to 2 consecutive NCAA Tournament beths. 
  • Team captain in both junior and senior seasons
  • Played 4 seasons at Marshall
8.

Frankie Dobbs 

College: Bryant 

Graduated: 2012 

  • Bryant captain in 2012-13
  • Led Bryant to first ever Division I postseason berth
  • Netted 1,232 career points (1,172 of them at Bryant) and 500 career assists.
  • Averaged 13 points per game, shot 39% from the field and 35% from three-point land in 4 seasons. 
  • Dobbs still ranks in 2nd all-time at Bryant in assists and assists per game.
  • He still ranks 4th all-time at Bryant in free throws made, 5th in free throw percentage and 6th in three-pointers. 
7.

Tim O'Shea

College: Boston College 

Graduated: 1984 

"Tim was a very good player an a parade all-american coming out of high school," sai O'Shea's former teammate Jay Murphy. 

  • Helped the Eagles to two Big East regular season titles and 4 post season tournament berths 
  • Helped BC to two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8 appearance.  
  • Shot 47% from the field and 53% from the free-throw line at BC 
6..

Mike Martin 

College: Brown 

Graduated: 2004 

  • Part of winningest class in Brown history with a  4-year record of 63-45, including 39-17 in the Ivy League. 
  • Ranked 3rd all-time with 143 three-pointers, 9th with 113 steals and 10th with 232 assists when he graduated. 
  • Was part of the 2003-04 team that beat Princeton in Princeton for the first time ever. 
  • Helped Brown to 4 straight winning seasons. 
  • Averaged 11 points per game as a senior. 
5.

Dan Hurley 

College: Seton Hall 

Graduated: 1996 

  • Scored 1,070 career points
  • Led Seton Hall to 3 NCAA Tournament appearances, 1 NIT appearance 
  • Ranked 4th in the Big East with 5.3 assists per game in 1994-95 
4.

Antonio Reynolds Dean 

College: URI 

Graduated: 1999 

  • One of 3 players in program history to recored at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds
  • Helped lead URI to the 1998 NCAA Elite 8
  • Led URI to A-10 Tournament title in 1999. The only title in school history. 
  • Ranks 3rd all-time in blocked shots with 235 and career games played with 131. 
  • A-10 Rookie of the Year in 1995-96
  • A-10 all-defensive team in 1996-97
3.

John Linehan 

College: Providence College 

Graduated: 2002 

“I remember not only competing against John in college, but also playing on some summer league teams with him during that time. He was one of my all-time favorite teammates," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. 

  • NCAA all-time career record holder for steals with 385 which he did on February 26, 2002 against Miami at the Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the year, 2001 & 2002 
  • Bob Cousy Award Winner in 2002 
  • NCAA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in 2002 
2.

T.J. Sorrentine 

College: Vermont 

Graduated: 2005 

  • Led Vermont to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2004 and 2005. 
  • Hit the game winning three-pointer to beat Syracuse in the first round in 2005
  • America East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year
  • 3-time first team all-conference player. 
  • Member of the University of Vermont basketball Hall of Fame

 

PHOTO: Brown

1.

Frank "Happy" Dobbs 

College: Villanova

Graduated: 1984 

  • Dobbs was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 8th round of the 1984 NBA Draft
  • Helped Villanova to 4-straight NCAA tournament appearances 
  • Two Sweet 16 appearances and 2 Elite 8 appearances. 
  • Started all 4 seasons
 
 

