video: Is Brown’s Mike Martin the Best Dunking Coach?

Brown basketball head coach Mike Martin might be the best dunking coach in the entire NCAA.

Prior to Brown’s 80-75 win over Dartmouth on Friday, senior Tavon Blackmon posted the above video on his Twitter account, showing Martin dunking.

Martin's Playing Career

Martin played four seasons at Brown, and was named a co-captain for his senior season in 2003-04. In his senior season he averaged 11 points per game.

Following his career at Brown, Martin played overseas in Ireland before returning to start his coaching career.

He was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in August of 2015.

This season, Martin's Bears are 12-15 overall and 3-8 in the Ivy League with two games remaining.

