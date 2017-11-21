Irving’s 47 Leads Celtics Rally Past Mavs 110-102 in OT - 16 Wins in a Row

Kyrie Irving poured in 47 points, including 10 in overtime, to lead the Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 110-102 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

Irving's 47 points came on 16 of 22 shooting from the field and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

"He's got every move imaginable, but on top of that, he's one of the best shooters in the league. He was pretty unbelievable," said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens after the game.

The winning streak is the fourth longest in Celtics history

Celtics Rally to Win

Trailing by as many as 13 points, 87-74, in the fourth quarter the Celtics closed the quarter on a 17-7 run to tie the game at 96 and force overtime.

Bost tied the game after Irving stole the ball from Dirk Nowitzki and found Jayson Tatum for a layup that dropped in after hanging on the rim for nearly a full second.

In the OT period, Irving would score the first six points for the Celtics, before Jayln Brown put the Celtics up 104-102 in the period with a jumper with 1:39 to go.

Irving then added a layup over Dallas’ Yogi Ferrell to give Boston a 106-102 lead with 48.5 seconds left.

Jayson Tatum and Irving would add two free throws each to seal the win.

Next up

The Celtics will return to action on Wednesday, November 22 when they visit the Miami Heat.

Boston beat Miami back on October 28 for win number four of this streak.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

