Inside the Matchups: NFL Divisional Playoffs

The best weekend of the football season is here, the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Eight teams, four games to see who advances to the NFL’s final four, the conference championships.

This weekend’s games are all must see television.

NFL Divisional Playoffs

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Atlanta to take on MVP candidate Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons at 4:30.

Following that game, the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium looking to get to their sixth straight AFC Championship game.

On Sunday, maybe the most anticipated game of the weekend, the red-hot Green Bay Packers head into Dallas in hopes of stunning the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys. That game is set for 4:30 p.m.

The final game of the weekend is the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. This game was originally supposed to take place at 1 p.m. but was moved to 8:20 p.m. due to weather concerns in Kansas City.

For a further breakdown of the matchup, see the charts below.

