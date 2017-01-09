Inside the Matchup: Clemson vs. Alabama - College Football National Championship

For the second straight year, Clemson and Alabama will play for college football’s National Championship on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This is the first time two teams have met for a rematch of a Division I College Football Championship. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

In last year's meeting, it was the Crimson Tide that edged an undefeated Clemson team 45-40 for their 16th championship in program history and third under head coach Nick Saban.

On the other side, Clemson has not won a championship since 1981.

This season, Alabama advanced to the national title game by defeating Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl.

The Tigers come into the game off of a 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

