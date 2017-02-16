Hurley Calls Rams “Lethargic,” “Inept,” Following 53-43 Loss to Fordham

Jarvis Garrett returned to the URI lineup after missing the Rams last eight games due to sickness, but it was not enough to lift URI over Fordham as they fell 53-43 at the Ryan Center.

“We were lethargic tonight. We had no energy. We got out-toughed and we looked like a team that wasn’t playing for anything. I’m just stunned. This is the worst loss I’ve had here at home and it’s not close. We rarely show up the way we did tonight. I’m just dumbfounded. We were inept the whole game. We clearly were not ready to play and there was no one, myself included, that could inspire us tonight,” said URI Head Coach Dan Hurley after the game.

The Rams fall to 8-5 in the A-10 and 16-9 overall, while Fordham improves to 5-8 in the A-10 and 11-15 overall.

URI has now lost two straight games and sits in 5th place in the A-10.

Rams Offense Vanishes in 2nd Half

Hassan Martin tied the game at 40 following a dunk with 7:38 left to play in the game.

However, the Rams would go the remainder of the game without scoring a point from the field.

Fordham’s Javontae Hawkins converted a layup to give Fordham a 42-40 lead with 7:14 to go. URI then had three possessions to either tie the game or take the lead, but E.C. Matthews missed a three, Martin missed a layup and then Jeff Dowtin turned the ball over.

Fordham’s Hawkins then knocked down a three to give the Rams a 45-40 lead with 3:51 to play in the game.

Fordham would get another three from Chris Sengfelder to give them a 48-41 lead before they would seal the win on the free throw line.

The Rams made only eight baskets in the second half, going 8-26 from the field and 0-9 from three.

URI shot 37% from the field and 20% from three in the game.

Fordham goes to Kingston and beats Rhode Island by 10. URI's at-large chances are all but done. Need to win Atlantic 10 Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2017

The Leaders

Martin led URI with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and seven rebounds.

Jared Terrell added seven points on 1 of 4 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

E.C. Matthews contributed only two points in 17 minutes of action, going 1 of 7 from the field.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Saturday, February 18 when they visit George Mason.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

