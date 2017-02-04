Howard’s Double-Double Powers Brown Past Cornell 81-70

Freshman Joshua Howard recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Brown Bears to an 81-70 win over Cornell on Friday night in New York. His ten points came in 19 minutes of action.

"We took the lead in the first half with defense, and ran some really good offense in the second half to take control of the game. We had contributions from all 10 players who saw action,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin after the game.

The win improves Brown to 2-3 in the Ivy League and 11-10 overall. Cornell drops to 2-3 in the Ivy League and 6-14 overall.

Brown Pulls Away

Cornell’s Darryl Smith got a dunk to tie the game at 16 with 8:44 to play in the first half.

From that point, the Bears got threes from Corey Daugherty, Howard, and back-to-back threes from Tavon Blackmon to close out a 12-2 run to go up 28-18 with 5:09 to play in the half.

The Bears would take a 35-26 lead into the half.

In the second half, Cornell would get as close as four points, 38-34, with 18:19 to play before a Steven Spieth three sparked a quick 7-3 Bears run to take a 45-37 lead with 14:57 to play.

Cornell would get back to within five, 49-44, after a Jack Gordon three, but the Bears would answer on the very next possession with a three of their own, this one out of the hands of Corey Daugherty to put Brown up 52-44 with 12:52 to play.

Brown would extend their lead to ten, 54-44 and pull away from cornily in the final ten minutes to seal the win.

The Bears shot 50% from three in the game and 48% from the field.

The Leaders

Blackmon led all scorers with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field.

Brandon Anderson followed up with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists and recording four steals.

Next up

Brown returns to action on Saturday when they visit Columbia.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.