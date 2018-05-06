Horford’s Layup Lifts Celtics to 101-98 Win in Game 3

Al Horford converted a layup with six seconds left in overtime to lift the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in game three of their second-round playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

The Celtics now lead the series 3-0 and will go for a sweep in game four on Monday.

Horford Lifts Celtics to Win

The Celtics trailed the 76ers 98-97 with eight seconds left in overtime with possession of the ball.

Out of a timeout, Marcus Morris inbounded the ball over the head of Philadelphia’s Robert Covington to Horford who was able to convert a layup, giving the Celtics a 99-98 lead.

On Philadelphia’s ensuing possession, Horford stole the inbounds pass and knocked down two free throws to put Boston up 101-98.

Marco Belinelli’s desperation three in the final seconds bounced off the rim, giving the Celtics the win.

Horford finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks and two steals.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum, who poured in 24 points.

76ers Force OT

The Celtics trailed 87-85 with 26 seconds left to play when Jaylen Brown converted a layup to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

On the 76ers ensuing possession, Terry Rozier stole the ball from JJ Redick and passed it over to Brown, who converted a layup on a two-on-one fast break to give the Celtics an 89-87 lead with 1.7 seconds left.

On Philadelphia’s last possession, Belinelli hit a fallaway jump shot from just in front of the 76ers bench to tie the game at 89 with no time left on the clock.

Game 6 Upcoming

Game six is set for Monday, April 7 in Philadelphia.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.