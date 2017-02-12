video: Greatest Penalty Call Ever

Five minutes each for FIGHTING! pic.twitter.com/suBQpnfCM4

NHL referee Wes McCauley made the greatest penalty call ever.

In Sunday’s game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal’s Andrew Shaw and Boston’s Torey Krug dropped the gloves 58 seconds into the game.

After both players went to the penalty box, McCauley announced the penalties to the crowd in the arena and those watching on televison with passion.

The Bruins defeated the Canadiens 4-0 to win their third straight game.

