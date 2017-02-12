video: Greatest Penalty Call Ever
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Five minutes each for FIGHTING! pic.twitter.com/suBQpnfCM4— Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 13, 2017
NHL referee Wes McCauley made the greatest penalty call ever.
In Sunday’s game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal’s Andrew Shaw and Boston’s Torey Krug dropped the gloves 58 seconds into the game.
After both players went to the penalty box, McCauley announced the penalties to the crowd in the arena and those watching on televison with passion.
The Bruins defeated the Canadiens 4-0 to win their third straight game.
Related Slideshow: 10 Reasons Why We Need the Bruins and Celtics to Make the Playoffs
Here are ten reasons why we need the Bruins and Celtics to make the playoffs.
#10
Because We Already Miss Darrelle Revis.
What better way to get over the loss of Revis than to have two of our major sports teams make the playoffs?
Keeping your mind off Revis is the best thing for you right now...it's the best thing for us.
But if you see Darrelle, tell him we said "hi."
#9
It's Been 15 Years, Folks.
Although the Red Sox look great on paper, and the Patriots are a constant shoe-in with Tom Brady at the helm, we no longer want to live like how we did in 2000. Let's stop living in the past.
The year 2000 was the last time all four major teams in Massachusetts didn't make the playoffs. And we aren't willing to take that chance ever again.
#7
Wake Me Up When September Starts.
If the Bruins and Celtics don't make the playoffs, then we have a long wait from now until the Patriots season begins, and when the Red Sox season really matters.
The Red Sox' offense should be prolific enough to keep us entertained this summer, but the entire season? Doubtful.
#6
Snowmageddon Will Still Exist in April.
Look outside. What you see there will still be there weeks from now.
Thankfully, the NBA and NHL playoffs are an eternity long. By the time they're over, the snow SHOULD be gone.
The question has to be though: Who will be out first? The Celtics, the Bruins, or the snow?
#5
Let's Support the Sports Bar Economy
Let's face it. Sports bars have it easy. Unless it's February or early March.
Thankfully, NCAA March Madness is around the corner, followed by Red Sox Opening Day, and the Masters.
But it would be considerate of the Celtics and Bruins to keep playing as long as they can. Bartenders have bills too.
#4
Boston's #8 Seeds Defeating #1 Seeds.
Picture it. Life couldn't get much better than that. It happens quite frequently in the NHL, but it's an anomaly in the NBA.
If the Celtics and Bruins make the playoffs as #8 seeds, AND defeat the #1 seeds in their division...AND both won it in TD Garden....
Is it hot in here or is it just us?
#2
Claude Julien Would Prove Everyone Wrong
Julien and the Bruins front office have caught a lot of flack for how they're handling this squad.
A long run in the playoffs could instantly redeem Julien and take him off the coach's hot seat.
He's taken the B's to two Stanley Cup Championships. It's possible he can do it again.
