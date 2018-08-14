GoLocal Is Hiring High School Sports Reporter

GoLocal24 is seeking a high school sports contributor. This position will be responsible to lead the new GoLocalProv initiative covering and reporting on high school sports news, scores, and standings across Rhode Island and southeastern MA.

The contributor will manage all aspects of high school sports – from reporting accurate scores and stats, and writing on sports news, game coverage (including pregame), and human-interest story pieces, to hosting GoLocal Live segments.

Further, the social media management and strategy development will also fall under the purview of this position.

Responsibilities

Write and report on game previews, post-game summaries, short blurbs, as well as human interest stories and news surrounding high school sports in Rhode Island.

Develop relationships with (RI) high schools and its Athletic Director and/or Coaches.

Create systems to report scores and statistics from selected sports’ matches around the state.

Identify and develop talent to produce content from multiple games including photography, videos, and comments/remarks from games.

Develop innovative ideas to test across our audience and markets for news and content delivery on the initiative.

Host a segment on GoLocal LIVE (frequency TBD) reporting news and highlights from sports across the state.

Create social media strategies and management of all GoLocalProv platforms including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Set the standard on high school sports news reporting.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education/experience and/or training

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Reporter and/or news writing

Minimum 2 years of experience writing, producing and desktop editing

Must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays

Desired Characteristics

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Communications

Experience working with a Content Management System (CMS) or web-publishing software

Passionate and knowledgeable about all sports

Demonstrated experience and/or competed in high school sports

Demonstrated experience and/or competed in collegiate sports (any division)

Experience as a General Assignment Reporter

Demonstrated ability to enterprise, research and plan stories.

Demonstrated experience in generating and producing news stories.

Prior experience delivering taped and live reports.

Strong desire to deliver news as it develops on all current and future platforms.

Those interested should email their resume and two writing samples HERE.

Prev Next Cole Swider Graduated St. Andrew’s School

Committed to play basketball at Villanova

Number 48 in ESPN’s Top 100 Recruits

Received offers from Xavier, Duke, and Syracuse (where his teammate Brycen Goodine will be going in 2019)

Averaged 31 ppg this year and scored 2,467 points in his career, the school’s all-time leading scorer

“Cole will fit in well with Villanova's four-out motion game," St. Andrew's coach Mike Hart told ESPN. "He will give them added size at the guard position. He built a solid relationship with coach Wright and his staff and should have an outstanding career there." Prev Next Zachary Cook Graduated North Kingstown HS

Committed to play soccer at URI

Senior year was selected as first-team all-state and all-American with 17 goals

Kyle Froberg, who coached Cook’s his club team and for two years in high school, is now an assistant at URI. He said of Cook, “Zach is a talented, smart player who likes to score and set up goals. He makes intelligent runs as a striker that keeps a defense guessing where he’ll end up. It’s usually in behind them 1v1 with the keeper, or he’s passing by you because of his speed.” Prev Next Jon Sherman Graduated South Kingstown HS

Committed to play soccer at URI

Gatorade Player of the Year senior year, first-team all-state (2nd time)

17 goals, 8 assists

Sherman, who played on the same club team as Cook, was coached by Froberg as well. “Jon is a great competitor whatever he’s doing,” said Froberg. “No matter what he’s playing he wants to win. He can play as a striker, wide player or underneath as an attacking midfielder. He has the ability to strike a ball with either foot. He can elevate to win a ball over taller plays with no fear.” Prev Next Jehlani Galloway Graduated Classical HS

Committed to play football at Boston College

First-team all-state as a wide receiver/cornerback

11 TD/6 INTs his senior year Prev Next Ellie Lawler Graduated South Kingstown HS

Committed to run cross country/track at Syracuse

Three-time Gatorade Runner of the Year

Senior year earned first-team all-state (third time), state champion (third time with a time of 17:44.26), all-American (15th at nationals)

“It is Ellie’s ability to run a very aggressive first mile to establish the pace of the race that sets her apart. Most runners that try to go out with her simply cannot hold the pace. She is one of the best female cross country runners ever to come out of Rhode Island,” commented Smithfield head coach, John Marchand. Prev Next Dan Sliney Graduated Portsmouth Abbey

Committed to play hockey at Hobart

Was the Holt Conference Most Valuable Player

30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists senior year Prev Next Kate Viera Graduated North Kingstown HS

Committed to play field hockey at St. Francis University

Forward who scored all but one of North Kingstown’s eight postseason goals en route to their third Division I title in the past three years. One of the goals was the triple OT winner to complete a hattrick in the finals vs Moses Brown

Senior year first-team all-state

St. Francis’ head coach Betta Ceretta said, “Kate is a team player who works hard and can handle the pressure in big moments when the game is on the line. We are excited for her to join our team in the fall.” Prev Next Oluchi Ezemma Graduated Moses Brown School

Committed to play basketball at Holy Cross

Gatorade Player of the Year, first-team all-state

19.1 points and 14.0 rebounds per game as Moses Brown won the Open State tournament this year

Henry Herbermann, the South Kingstown High Head Coach, said, “Against us, Oluchi made more high level of difficulty shots that I have seen any other player make this year. She rebounds, defends, hustles and plays team basketball. She is obviously an outstanding athlete.” Prev Next Caitlin Tucker Graduated Moses Brown School

Committed to play lacrosse at Bucknell University

First-team all-state senior year

Won four straight Division I titles with Moses Brown

She was also part of the girls basketball team that won the state championship this year Prev Next Ben Sears Graduated East Providence HS

Committed to play baseball at Wheaton

Gatorade Player of the Year, first team all-state

Shortstop/ RHP (.500 BA, 6-2 1.07 ERA)

Sears’ head coach, Bobby Rodericks, commented, “Ben has a natural confidence on the mound and in the batter’s box. When Ben is on the mound we know if we score 1-3 runs we have a really good chance of winning that game.” Prev Next Emily Kane Graduated La Salle Academy

Committed to run track at Boston College over Cornell, Dartmouth and William and Mary

Earned her third consecutive first-team all-state and won the indoor state title as a team for her fourth year

Finished second in 1,500m, third in the 1,000 and fourth in the 3,000. A past 3,000-meter outdoor track champion

La Salle coach Kelly Martin said of Kane, “No matter what the day holds she is ready to give 100%. It is her unrelenting attitude that will make her a great runner.” Prev Next Ali Blanchard Graduated Moses Brown School

Committed to play softball at Princeton University

Gatorade Player of the Year (RHP/First basemen)

(7-1 with four no hitters and 1.03 ERA, .533 BA and five HR in the regular season)

“Ali impacts the game in every facet,” said Mike Tuorto, the head coach of North Providence High. “If you make a mistake against her, she is going to make it hurt by putting the ball over the fence. She affects everything that Moses Brown does.” Prev Next Randi Burr Graduated Westerly HS

Committed to run cross country and track at UConn

Four-time first-team all-state

Won the 1,500 and 1,000 at the state meet and anchored the winning 4X800 team

Dave Federico, Randi’s head coach for track at Westerly, said, “Randi is a great competitor, great teammate, great student and most importantly a great person. It’s going to be hard to replace a person of that quality.” Prev Next Janai Crooms Graduated St. Andrew’s School

Committed to play basketball at Ohio State over Michigan State, Florida and Rutgers

An ESPN top 100 recruit, she was highest rated women’s basketball player ever from Rhode Island. Also received All-New England honors

Averaged 14 points and 16 rebounds senior year and is the all-time leading scorer.

Athletic Director of St. Andrews, Michael Hart, said of both Crooms and fellow classmate Swider, “They are both outstanding athletes and I wish they could stay for another year.” Prev Next Gianna Rao Graduated Ponaganset HS

Committed to run track at Penn State

A four-time all-American thrower

Won the hammer throw for the fourth straight year with a toss of 180’ 10”

Established herself as one of the best in the country with her wining weight throw of 58-5.25 Prev Next Cebastian Gentil Graduated East Greenwich HS

Committed to run track at Iowa State

Defended his indoor 600m title with a state meet and facility record of 1:21.64

Earlier this year he ran a 1:19, which broke a five-year-old Rhode Island high school state record and was the number one high school time in the country this year

"He works hard and I know Iowa State will be a great fit for him, being surrounded by a bunch of really tough athletes, great coaches, he'll do really well," East Greenwich track coach Nick Ross said. Prev Next Andrew Whitney Graduated North Kingstown HS

Committed to Worcester Polytech Institute where he already would’ve had a team-best long jump were he on the team this year

Indoor long-jump champion with 22’ 10.5” in the state meet

Ran a leg in the state champion 4X200 team and ran on the winning 4X100 team in the Class A meet Prev Next Mackenzie Beyer Graduated Cranston West HS

Committed to play softball at Coastal Carolina

.503 career BA with 8 HR as a catcher

Set school single-season record her sophomore year with .547 BA

“Mackenzie Beyer is that unique student-athlete who can control the outcome of a game in so many ways. Possessing explosive power, rocket arm, exceptional defensive skills combined with a keen understanding of the intricacies of playing competitive softball makes Mackenzie one of the truly remarkable student-athletes to ever compete in the RI Interscholastic league in any sport,” said Jeff Smith, the Cranston West head coach. Prev Next Jeffrey Pedersen Graduated East Greenwich HS

Committed to run at URI

First-team all-state and Gatorade Runner of the Year for cross country (16:00.93 in winning the state meet)

Ran an 8.33.9 in the 3000 in the spring for track. Won the event by almost 25 seconds and crushed the Class C meet record of 8:50.4, which was set in 2007. It was also the best time in the state this year

“Jeff was a great story in that he ran JV last year and through a lot of hard work became the state champion this year.” said Paul Tetreault, the North Kingstown head coach. “He flew somewhat under the radar.” Prev Next Jacob Harrison Graduated La Salle Academy

Committed to wrestle at Sacred Heart

At 170 pounds won his bout in overtime with a 3-1 decision Prev Next Sara Gendron Graduated North Smithfield HS

Committed to swim at Bryant University

State champion in 100 butterfly with a 56.94 second swim

Second in the 200 IM

Rod McGary, the Cumberland head coach, said, “That’s the most impressive thing about her, I’d say. She represents her school but doesn’t have any teammates. Sure, she knows a lot of the swimmers at these meets because they swim club, too, and they know all about her situation, but I still give her a ton of credit.” Prev Next Julia Pezzuco Graduated Wheeler School

Committed to play tennis at Western Carolina

Runner-up in singles state tournament in 2015, singles champ in 2016, and reached the round of 16 and made second-team all-state in boys tennis in 2018

“Honestly,” said Wheeler girl’s tennis team coach Joe Testa, “she's the best player I've ever coached over the past twenty years. She is off to Eastern Carolina University in the fall on a full scholarship.” Prev Next Patrick Welch Graduated Classical HS

Committed to play golf at Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, over Wake Forest, Oregon, California and Ohio State

Four-time Rhode Island Junior Amateur champion

Runner up in the 2016 Junior PGA Championship

Named 2015 U.S. Challenge Cup player of the year

Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl on Welch: “Patrick is a phenomenal athlete and has done very well on the big stage. He is going to be a great team guy and we love what Patrick brings to our team. He has very good hands, is a solid putter and keeps them all in play.” Prev Next Nick DiMuccio Graduated La Salle Academy

Committed to play lacrosse at Quinnipiac

Led La Salle to four state championships as a goaltender and an undefeated season in 2018

Senior year made 115 saves and earned first-team all-state

Only gave up 41 goals in 2017, 40 goals less than the next best team (highlighted by a shutout in the state championship) Prev Next David Duke Graduated Cushing Academy (MA) but was previously at Classical HS

Committed to play basketball at Providence College (Villanova, Florida, Kansas and Indiana were among the 18 other schools Duke received an offer from)

Number 48 in ESPN’s top 100 recruits

At Classical, Duke led the Purple to the 2016 Division I state championship, averaging 20 points in the playoffs.

At Cushing, Duke helped lead the team to the New England Class AA championship

Providence Head Coach Ed Cooley said this to Duke when Duke chose PC: “you made my year, man.” Prev Next Will Such Graduated from Cranston West HS

Committed to play football at Brown

Gatorade player of the year

1,476 rushing yards, 15 TD, and 112 tackles

“Will Such almost single-handedly beat us. He has everything you could want in a high school player: size, speed and strength. You could tell he was the heartbeat behind that team,” said Woonsocket coach Charlie Bibeault.

“Will Such is an exceptional Athlete as well as a student. He rushed for over 1500 yards 18 TD's, all while maintaining a 3.7 GPA and is headed for Brown,” said Steven Stoehr, Such’s coach at Moses Brown. Prev Next Abby Remick Graduated Ponaganset HS

Committed to play volleyball at Stonehill College

Second straight first-team all-state

More than 260 kills and 40 aces Prev Next Colin Sutyla Graduated Bishop Hendricken HS

Committed to play golf at Iona

Won the individual tournament this year by shooting even par 142 over two days, winning by six strokes

“There is one reason why Colin is successful,” said Hendricken head coach Rick Angeli. “He works harder than everybody else. His work ethic, desire, commitment to being better and positivity are at a level that I have not seen. Not only is he a great golfer and hard worker but Colin is a great person, great teammate and great friend.” Prev Next Zachary Fogel Graduated Cumberland HS

Committed to play baseball at Brown University

First-team all-state who’s fastball tops out at 85 mph

“It’s truly something special for him. We’ve talked throughout the whole process about how baseball is going to be there, but it’s going to go away at some point, but a Brown degree will be there forever,” said Cumberland head coach, Andy Tuetken. Prev Next Grace Connolly Graduated La Salle Academy

Committed to run track at Columbia

Earned fourth first-team All-State as she won the 3,000-meter

Helped lead the team to its fourth straight indoor title Prev Next Matt Stanley Graduated from Chariho HS

Committed to swim at St. Bonaventure

Stanley is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic all-American

Four-time state champion in 100 breaststroke; broke his own state record this year with a time of 55.76

Won the 200 IM with a time of 1:52.11 Prev Next Jake Benavides Graduated from Chariho High School

Committed to swim at Fairfield University Prev





























































































































