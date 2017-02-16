Former RI High School Hockey Stars Meet in Northeast-10 Conference Semifinals Saturday

Three Rhode Island natives will face-off on Saturday when Saint Michael’s College and Stonehill College meet in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship semifinal at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.

Forward Eric Salzillo and defenseman Steven Inman out of Coventry will suit up for 2nd seeded St. Michaels, while Cranston’s Billy Palmer will be in goal for Stonehill.

Stephen Inman - Saint Michael's #3

Prior to attending St. Michael’s, Inman played four years of varsity hockey at La Salle Academy, graduating in 2011. At La Salle, Inman was named team MVP in 2009, and an assistant captain as a senior.

Following his career at La Salle, Inman played hockey at Cushing Academy where he served as a captain and won the Cushing Sportsmanship Award.

This season for Saint Michaels, he has played 25 games and recorded seven points, all assists.

Eric Salzillo - Saint Michael's #24

Prior to his time Saint Michael’s, Saltillo played hockey at Moses Brown School, graduating in 2012.

He also played lacrosse for the Quakers, winning the state championship in 2009 and 2010.

This season for Saint Michaels, Salzillo leads the team with nine goals and 14 assists for a total of 23 points in 24 games played.

Billy Palmer - Stonehilll #29

Palmer is a 2015 graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School where he was named Athlete of the Year.

At Stonehill this season, Palmer has started 25 games and carries a goals against average of 3.27.

Saint Michael’s vs Stonehill

The two teams have met four times in postseason play with Saint Michael’s winning every game by a goal. Saint Michael’s beat Stonewall 6-4 earlier this season.

The Purple Knights come in with a record of 8-15-2 overall but went 4-1 in the NE10 to tie Saint Anselm College for the regular season title.

Stonehill finished the season with a record of 9-13-4, but are coming off an 8-0 win over Southern New Hampshire University in their final regular season game.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m.

