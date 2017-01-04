video: Former PC Star Cotton Signs With Australia’s Perth Wildcats

Former Providence College basketball star Bryce Cotton has signed with Australia’s Perth Wildcats for the remainder of their 2016-17 season.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the court with my new teammates and working my hardest to do whatever I’m required to do,” said Cotton in his introductory press conference on Tuesday in Australia.

“I consider myself a team-first player, and this is a great opportunity for me to help this very successful organization really take on the second half of the season," Cotton added.

Perth is currently 8-9 on the season, but are only two wins out of first place. They are currently led by Casey Prather, who averages 21 points per game

“We thought we needed more help with our ball handling and perimeter shooting. Bryce is an explosive scorer off the dribble or coming off screens to catch and shoot, with deep three-point range, and that’s really going to help us.

He brings a lot of energy with his quickness, which our team will feed off. I think he’s going to become a crowd favorite very shortly,” said Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson.

Cotton practiced with Perth on Tuesday and is expected to play in the Wildcats next game, which is set for Saturday, January 7.

Cotton’s Pro Career

In 2015-16, Cotton played in the NBA D-League's Austin Toros for 6 games and played 9 games in the CBA for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers during their playoff run. He played in 8 NBA games with the Phoenix Suns and then the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015-16.

Cotton has played a total of 23 NBA games and will be making his 3rd appearance in the NBA Summer League.

While playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the playoffs, Cotton played in 9 games and started 2 of them averaging 21.22 points per game while playing 31 minutes a game.

Cotton at Providence

Bryce Cotton spent four years at Providence College and led the Friars to the 2014 Big East Championship and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade. The Friars lost in the first round to North Carolina, however, Cotton poured in 26 points for the Friars in a heartbreaking 79-77 loss.

Bryce Cotton went undrafted in the 2014-15.

