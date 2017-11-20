Former Patriots Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a car crash early Tuesday morning in Irving, Texas.

He was 43-years-old.

According to reports, Glenn was with his fiance at the time of the accident.

She's being treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Glenn With Patriots

The Patriots drafted Glenn seventh overall out of Ohio State in the 1996 NFL Draft.

In his career with New England, Glenn played in 68 games and hauled in 329 catches for 4,669 yards and 22 touchdowns over six seasons.

In the 1996 playoffs, Glenn hauled in 12 passes for 164 yards helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl where they lost to Green Bay 35-21. He had 4 catches for 62 total yards in the loss.

He caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass in 2001.

Glenn Post Patriots

Glenn left the Patriots for Green Bay in 2002 and then went to Dallas in 2003 where he would go on to have two 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

He retired following the 2007 season.

Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée ������ — tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

Incredibly sad to hear about my buddy Terry Glenn. Overcame a ton of adversity to become an excellent person. May your soul rest in peace my friend. #riptg88 — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) November 20, 2017

Damn terrible news about Buckeye Great and NFL Legend Terry Glenn I used to see your face everyday in the halls in college especially on the Biletnikoff Award list from Ohio State I wanted to be you RIP! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 20, 2017

Related Slideshow: The 21 Biggest Patriots Controversies

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.