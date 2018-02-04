Former Patriots Receiver Randy Moss Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Moss was elected in his first year of eligibility.

Moss in New England

Moss played for the Patriots for just over three seasons and totaled 259 catches for 304 yards and 50 touchdowns.

In 2007, Moss set the single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 23.

He helped the Patriots to an undefeated regular season and a Super Bowl appearance, in which the Patriots lost to the Giants.

The Patriots traded Moss to Minnesota during the 2009-2010 season.

Moss’ Career

Moss was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1998 and played 14 seasons for five teams.

He finished his career with 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdown catches, ranking him second all-time behind 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

In 15 career playoff games, Moss hauled in 54 catches for 977 yards and ten touchdowns.

Moss made two Super Bowl appearances during his career, one with the Patriots in 2007 and one with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

2018 Hall of Fame Class

The rest of the 2018 Hall of Fame class includes Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

Urlacher was drafted in 2000 and played all 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears. In his career, he racked up 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and two touchdowns.

Lewis was drafted in 1996 by the Baltimore Ravens and played there his entire 17-year career. Lewis won two Super Bowls and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions.

Dawkins was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft, and played thirteen seasons for Philadelphia. He finished his career by playing his final three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Owens was selected in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004 and helped them get to the Super Bowl. Two years later, he was released and signed by the Dallas Cowboys, where he was released in 2009. He finished his career by playing for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Kramer played 11 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Green Bay Packers. He helped the Packers win two Super Bowl championships.

Brazile was a linebacker for the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984. He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 1975.

Beathard led four different teams to Super Bowl appearances as General Manager, winning four championships. The teams included the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was left off the list for the second straight year.

�������� LEGEND!! RT @LacesOutShow: Randy Moss. 1st ballot Hall of Famer. Don’t ever let the next generation forget how good he was. pic.twitter.com/gU2AqDH3gl — iBspeakinfacts (@speakinfactz) February 4, 2018

Hall of Fame, Class of 2018: Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2018

Fell short this year for the 2018 HOF class but very appreciative and humbled to be apart of the conversation and consideration congrats to the 2018 class, well deserved!!! #HOF2018 — Ty Law (@OfficialTyLaw) February 3, 2018

